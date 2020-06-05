A Yahoo journalist refused to share a livestream from a Washington protest with his followers simply because it was from RT's Ruptly video agency. When ridiculed over it, he implied that the criticism was paid for with rubles.The idea that his followers aren't mature enough to judge for themselves events filmed by a Russian-owned camera was ridiculed by some commenters.But Walker was not dissuaded. Singling out the Grayzone's Max Blumenthal, he 'outed' him as a "Russian state media contributor" who popped up to defend them, presumably for money. "Rubles well spent!" he wrote.Blumenthal is a vocal critic of US government policies and has regularly appeared as a guest on RT.Another journalist who Walker accused of "defending RT" is Mark Ames, best known for his work for 'The eXile', a newspaper for expats living in Moscow. Replying to Ames' accusation of bias,The protests in the US capital were part of a nationwide wave of demonstrations against police brutality, triggered by the death of George Floyd, a black man. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired and face charges including second-degree murder.The cops were filmed arresting Floyd, with one of them pinning the man to the ground with his knee on his neck as he was groaning and telling the officer he could not breath.