Anti-aircraft defense systems have been activated in Syria's province of Hama, responding to "Israeli agression," SANA news agency reported. "Loud blasts" have been heard in the outskirts of the city of Masyaf.

The air defense systems were activated late on Thursday, engaging incoming targets on the outskirts of the city. The attack has been attributed by Syrian state media to Israel, which has repeatedly launched air strikes on the country's soil over the past few years.

Footage circulating online shows several flying objects, presumably missiles, in the skies above the city. RT has not yet been able to verify the authenticity of the video.


State media has released a short video of the incident, showing an anti-aircraft missile scoring a hit on a flying object.

The attack has resulted in "material damage" on the ground, yet did not inflict any casualties, SANA reported. It was not immediately clear what exactly was targeted during the attack.

Shortly before the attack, Israeli jets were spotted flying at low altitude in Lebanese airspace, according to local media reports.


Tel Aviv has been routinely violating the country's airspace to launch attacks on Syrian territory. While the Israeli military is usually tight-lipped about such raids, it previously claimed that it only targets military facilities allegedly operated by Iran.