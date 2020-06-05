© RT

Anti-aircraft defense systems have been activated in Syria's province of Hama, responding to "Israeli agression," SANA news agency reported. "Loud blasts" have been heard in the outskirts of the city of Masyaf.Footage circulating online shows several flying objects, presumably missiles, in the skies above the city. RT has not yet been able to verify the authenticity of the video.State media has released a short video of the incident, showing an anti-aircraft missile scoring a hit on a flying object.Shortly before the attack, Israeli jets were spotted flying at low altitude in Lebanese airspace, according to local media reports.