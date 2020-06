© AP Photo/Evan Vucci



US president praises jobs boost as unemployment rate drops to 13.3%US President Donald Trump asserted Friday that the United States has made it through the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, after new jobs numbers showed a surprising increase in employment."We had the greatest economy in the history of the world. And that strength let us get through this horrible pandemic, largely through, I think we're doing really well," Trump said at a news briefing."We've made every decision correctly," Trump said of his handling of the pandemic, which has claimed more than 108,000 lives in the United States. "We made a big step in our comeback.""We want the continued blanket lockdown to end for these states," he said.Earlier Friday the Labor Department reported the country gained 2.5 million jobs in May and the unemployment rate dropped to 13.3 percent after extremely high job losses the previous months due to the coronavirus.