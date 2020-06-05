© Rebecca Blackwell, AP



As protests rock the United States over allegations of police abuses, anger built in Mexico on Thursday over its own police brutality case: a young man allegedly beaten to deathHundreds of protesters marched Thursday evening in Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state, to demand justice in the death of Giovanni López.An online campaign already in progress calling for justice in López's death has drawn support from stars like Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro.Authorities in Jalisco have said that López was detained May 4 in a town near Guadalajara for a misdemeanor equivalent to disturbing the peace or resisting arrest.Jalisco state prosecutor Gerardo Solis said Thursday that the police officers had been placed under investigation.State Gov. Enrique Alfaro called the López's death "an atrocity" Thursday and promised results from the investigation "within hours."But the governor also said the incident was "an act of the municipal authorities" and the state wasn't to blame. "I am also hurt, I am also indignant, I am also enraged that these happen in Mexico," Alfaro wrote.Assistant Interior Secretary Alejandro Encinas wrote that he "condemns acts in which law enforcement has been used to enforce preventative measures against the pandemic, or the arbitrary arrest of people, particularly the most vulnerable among us."There have been disputes before about pandemic prevention measures in Mexico, where some towns put up roadblocks or checkpoints to seal themselves off from the outside world, required visitors to isolate or enforced curfews.Jesús Peña, of the office of the U.N. High Commissioner on Human Rights in Mexico, said that "we encourage the authorities of Jalisco state to send a clear and unequivocal message that human rights violations will not be tolerated in the enforcement of emergency measures during the COVID-19 pandemic."Police brutality has a long history in Mexico that predates the coronavirus pandemic. Police and military personnel have very seldom been punished for excessive use of force or extrajudicial killings.