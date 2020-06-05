© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

Sometimes you will need to take the second or third choice in a situation as your preferred first choice has disappeared, we are seeing this begin across so many layers of society at the moment. Food availability, foreign exchange, Amazon delivery, seed supply to name a few that I cover in this video. Keep your eyes on the Hong Kong money inflation and runs on the banks there, this is the financial canary for an Asian lock up.