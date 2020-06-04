People in Labrador City woke up to snow on the ground.
Now, that might not be surprising to hear in the winter months or even as late as April.
However, it's pretty jarring when it happens this time of year.
Residents of the Newfoundland & Labrador town shared photos of the accumulation on social media because you really need to see it to believe it.
In the shots, people's lawns are so completely covered with snow that you can't even see a blade of grass and cars are blanketed too.
Along with a photo from their front door, one person tweeted, "wait, how long did I sleep?"
That's understandable because waking up to snow on the ground in June would probably be a little disorienting.
The Weather Network responded to that person's tweet and said, "in Canada, it's always snowing somewhere."
Another person tweeted their own photo and said, "Labrador City this morning....ugh."
That's a pretty accurate reaction to a June snowfall.
On Instagram, one person shared a shot of their backyard after the snowfall.
With this photo, it seems like the snow targeted summer.
The deck, the BBQ and a canoe in the backyard are all covered by it.
The person asked in the caption, "and how is your June starting out?"