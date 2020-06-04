© angelasknits24 | Instagram/ ocathome | Twitter

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas? Summer might be officially starting this month but that doesn't mean the weather has gotten the memo. For some unlucky Canadians, it's looking more like winter. Snow in June happened in this Newfoundland & Labrador town and it's so tragic.Now, that might not be surprising to hear in the winter months or even as late as April.However, it's pretty jarring when it happens this time of year.Residents of the Newfoundland & Labrador town shared photos of the accumulation on social media because you really need to see it to believe it.Along with a photo from their front door, one person tweeted, "wait, how long did I sleep?"That's understandable because waking up to snow on the ground in June would probably be a little disorienting.The Weather Network responded to that person's tweet and said, "in Canada, it's always snowing somewhere."Another person tweeted their own photo and said, "Labrador City this morning....ugh."That's a pretty accurate reaction to a June snowfall.On Instagram, one person shared a shot of their backyard after the snowfall.With this photo, it seems like the snow targeted summer.The deck, the BBQ and a canoe in the backyard are all covered by it.The person asked in the caption, "and how is your June starting out?"