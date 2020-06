© Pool via Reuters / Markus Schreiber

President Donald Trump has called the make-up of the G7, a club of wealthy developed nations, 'very outdated' and, right on cue, up pop the UK and Canadian governments to prove him right.If you point one finger at someone, you have three pointing back at yourself. The truth of that old adage was proved once again with the news that the UK (along with Canada) is strongly opposing any plans to allow Russia back into the G7.A Downing Street spokesman said that, while it was up to Donald Trump whether he invited Vladimir Putin to the next summit, which is to be hosted by the US, "Russia should not be readmitted to the G7 unless it ceases the aggressive and destabilising activity that threatens the safety of UK citizens and its allies."As for "threatening the safety of UK citizens and its allies" - then Britain's regime-change foreign policy has proved more deadly than anything 'them dastardly Russians' have managed to come up with.Consider too how the Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi and his father fought with former members of the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group, who the UK government admitted they were in 'likely' communications with as part of their regime-change op against Gaddafi. Salman was even rescued from Tripoli by the Royal Navy!Even if you do take the line that the referendum was unconstitutional, and therefore unlawful, you can't really maintain that what happened in 2014 was as bad as the illegal invasion of Iraq, or bombing Libya back to the Stone Age - events which have had enormous negative consequences for the world.The anti-Russian stance of the UK has been echoed by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "Russia was excluded from the G7 after it invaded Crimea a number of years ago, and its continued disrespect and flaunting of international rules and norms is why it remains outside of the G7, and it will continue to remain out," droned North America's Virtue-Signaller in Chief.A little bit of history.The Group of Seven dates back to 1975. The idea was to create a structure for informal meetings of the heads of world's most advanced industrialised countries. The original members were the US, Canada, the UK, France, Italy, West Germany and Japan. The G7 became the G8 when post-Soviet Union Russia joined in 1997. According to the IMF, the world's top seven economies in terms of nominal GDP in 2020 are the US, China, Japan, Germany, the UK, France and India. Italy is eighth and Canada tenth. Brazil - not a member of the G7 - has a higher nominal GDP than Canada at number nine. Wake up and smell the coffee, Mr Trudeau? Moving on, South Korea is 11th and Russia 12th, again going by GDP.Of course, Trump isn't going to call for China to be given a seat at the table in the 'Age of Covid' - but he has called for Russia to be readmitted and suggested that Australia (the world's 13th largest economy), South Korea and India should also be invited.