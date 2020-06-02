The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus outbreak began, has found no new cases of people suffering from COVID-19 after testing almost its entire population, and 300 asymptomatic carriers of the virus, officials said on Tuesday.China does not count people who are infected with the virus but do not show symptoms of the disease as confirmed cases.The central city, capital of Hubei province, was placed under a lockdown on Jan. 23. It was lifted on April 8.Wuhan was the hardest hit Chinese city and accounts for the majority of the 4,634 deaths and 83,022 infections reported in mainland China.The cost of the city-wide testing effort was about 900 million yuan ($126 million).Source: Reuters