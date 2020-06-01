Ministers stressed primaries are safe amid fears some pupils will be kept away;

Britons were urged to remain sensible and not overdo interactions with others;

Police were forced to issue dispersal orders to crowds on beaches in Bude, north Cornwall, after social-distancing rules were flouted;

Up to two million vulnerable patients who have been shielding will be allowed outside for the first time in two months ;

; A further 113 virus deaths were reported yesterday, the lowest figure during lockdown;

Some scientists warned restrictions were being eased too early with infections and deaths still high;

A poll suggested the Conservative lead over Labour had crashed by eight points following the Dominic Cummings saga.

I'm at risk after crucial drugs had to be stopped









But in April the 54-year-old was told her treatment was to be paused for three months.



Her treatment - a combination of the drugs palbociclib and letrozole - was thought to be too dangerous to take during the pandemic because it depresses the immune system.



Mrs Addis, who lives in Stockport with husband Volky, had been taking the treatment since 2017 after surgery failed to control her cancer.



'I try not to think about what will happen over the next two months, but I do worry about what my scan in June will show,' she said. 'If my disease was to progress, I'd feel like I had wasted a treatment option and the time it could have given me.



'Striking off such a valuable treatment not because of my cancer becoming unresponsive, but because of the risk of the virus, doesn't seem fair. I ended up in hospital soon after I came off palbociclib as pain in my right hip became so severe that I couldn't walk, which felt like too much of a coincidence at the time.



'Thankfully, no cancer progression was found, but I do really worry what may happen if I need to stay off the treatment for even longer.



'Everything just feels so out of my control at the moment, which is really difficult.'

Delays to diagnosis and treatment could mean that some cancers will become inoperable.

Two months on, and still waiting for vital surgery



still waiting for surgery two months after it was cancelled the day before it was due to take place.



Glynne Pugh, 68, has bowel cancer and was given 12 months to live last November. He was due to have an operation at St James's University Hospital in Leeds on March 23.



His family were told the postponement was due to the closure of the operating theatre for coronavirus training.



Mr Pugh's son Bradley, 32, said at the time: 'It was just devastating - mum and dad were completely in shock and obviously tearful. As a family we understand how much pressure the NHS is under, but we feel that, as dad's operation is life or death, the cancer might spread. There is only about six months left, that's the problem.'



His father has survived cancer twice before and his family insist he is strong enough to endure treatment again, but the operation remains vital.



'There was hope there for the whole family, which was everyone was holding out for,' said Bradley, of Stroud, Gloucestershire.



'What the NHS must be going through is absolutely terrible. They are all doing a fantastic job, but we still feel dad deserves the operation because he is our hero. This is a man who has worked extremely hard all his life.'



Mr Pugh worked as an engineer from the age of 18.

Even before the virus took off in the UK in March, cancer waiting times were at their worst since records began in 2010 with understaffed hospitals struggling to cope.

Plight of mother in limbo after clinical trials paused

Karen Hilton was due to marry Alistair, her partner of ten years, in April but the lockdown scuppered their plans.



The decision to cancel the event was all the more galling as the 48-year-old fears she may be running out of time to treat her breast cancer.



After first being diagnosed in May 2016 and then again in 2017, Miss Hilton, from Dalkeith in Scotland, was found to be suffering from secondary cancer in September 2018 after noticing lumps on her collarbone.







She said: 'I've been on my current treatment for a few weeks now, but it could compromise my blood count and if it drops too low, I may have to stop.'



She had hoped to take part in clinical trials for new drugs, but many of these are on hold due to the outbreak.



Miss Hilton, who has a 13-year-old son, said: 'I want to see my son grow up and it's heartbreaking to think that might not happen. Unfortunately, I only have so many options left, and those options include trials for new treatments.'



She added: 'They could be the thing that keep me alive but at the moment due to Covid-19 I'm not getting access and I don't know how long it's going to take for clinical trials to come back.



'While it's a frightening situation, I'm also living with hope that I will get the treatment I need.'

Analysis by Sue Reid for the Daily Mail

Under 100 organ transplants were carried out in April, the lowest for 36 years

almost 13,000 more people than expected have died in England and Wales since mid-March from causes other than coronavirus

The waiting rooms at the finest flagship hospitals in London - Chelsea and Westminster, St Thomas' in Westminster, St Mary's Paddington and the Royal London in the East End - had just a handful of patients.