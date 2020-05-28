Severe weather in the country from 26 to 28 May caused 2 fatalities. One person died after a lightning strike in Tegucigalpa. The second fatality occurred after heavy rain caused a house to collapse in Esquías, Comayagua Department.
Areas worst hit by heavy rain and flooding were in Francisco Morazán, where 101 families were affected according to the Permanent Contingency Commission (Copeco). The Fire Department carried out flood rescues in Cantarranas (also known as San Juan de Flores), Francisco Morazán Department, after flooding from the Choluteca river swept away a vehicle carrying 2 passengers.
Severe wind damage was reported in Catacamas of Olancho Department.
Earlier, heavy rain from 19 to 20 May triggered flooding and landslides in Tegucigalpa.
Social Media
Cantarranas, se rescataron 2 ocupantes de pick up que resultó arrastrado por la corriente del río Choluteca pic.twitter.com/YYEffamddG— BOMBEROS HONDURAS (@BomberosHn) May 27, 2020