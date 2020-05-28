Society's Child
Almost quarter of Russians believe coronavirus is fictional, according to new study
RT
Thu, 28 May 2020 19:16 UTC
Conducted in May, the survey of 30,000 Russians found that 23.2% believe Covid-19 is a work of fiction, while 9.6% of respondents think the danger is being exaggerated. This suggests that when combined, almost a third (32.8%) of respondents do not fully believe in the coronavirus threat, the RBK newspaper reported.
The study revealed a dramatic split in Russian attitudes toward self-isolation and the government's anti-coronavirus measures. Of the non-believers, 43% decided to visit relatives during self-isolation, and three-quarters (74.2%) were convinced that there was no need for the mandated stay-at-home regime. Those who believe in the danger of the virus visited their relatives much less often, with only 18% going to see family members.
The HSE survey also exposed Russian's increasing dissatisfaction with self-isolation rules. In early April, just 15.9% believed it was an unnecessary measure. By late May, this had risen to almost a third (32.4%) of the population. As it currently stands, a majority (56%) of respondents support the removal of restrictions.
According to the study, the level of skepticism ranges from region to region, with Russia's Southern Federal District having the most non-believers (41%).
Speaking to the media, President Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov called any denial of the coronavirus "an unwillingness to look around and accept reality." Peskov, along with his wife Tatyana, was hospitalized with the virus, and was recently discharged. "I can say from my own experience: it exists, and it's dangerous," he explained.
One of the study's authors, Ruslan Artamonov, told the RBK newspaper that those who have lost the most income are most likely to not believe in the threat of the virus
"If a person does not feel any danger, then self-isolation just prevents them from going to work, or finding it in order to earn money," he said. "Among the Southern Federal District population, there are more people who lost income during self-isolation. Therefore, many people would like to see the self-isolation regime softened, to start earning more quickly," he concluded.
Russia has registered 379,051 cases of Covid-19, and 4,142 of those people have died. As of Thursday morning, the country had the third highest number of cases globally, behind the US (1,699,933) and Brazil (411,821).
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Study gives new insights into the all-important placenta
- Trump threatens a social media shutdown after a Twitter spat over mail-in voting criticism and fact-checking
- White House says Trump to sign executive order on social media - UPDATE: Full draft of EO leaked
- Cuomo: Nursing homes blamed for following HIS Covid-19 mandate that killed patients - after its removal from website
- Appeals court: Ruling gives little traction for Trump's anti-Twitter campaign
- Chinese scientists: Wuhan animal market is not where coronavirus began
- Homeless deaths in San Francisco are soaring, but officials say they are not directly due to Covid-19
- Secret British 'reconstruction' plans for Venezuela revealed: Foreign minister says "I was outraged"
- Venezuela reaches deal with U.N. to buy food, medicine with gold - central bank
- Bombing similar to last year's terror attack stopped in Pulwama, 40 kg IED in car, driver escapes
- UN admits 70% of boat migrants not eligible for asylum
- Norman Finkelstein's new book indicts the ICC for whitewashing Israel's crimes against humanity
- 'It was a homicide' - Epstein's lawyer says his client was 'upbeat and excited' about strategy to clear his name
- Almost quarter of Russians believe coronavirus is fictional, according to new study
- Facebook appoints Israeli censor of human rights defenders to oversight board
- Spain, US & Russia using Hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus while France, Italy and Belgium ban it due to WHO concerns
- Race war or bust? MSM smothers racial unity over police killing of Minneapolis man by reminding blacks & whites to hate each other
- AFRICOM's gambit: Why a US military command is waging a 'media war' on Americans
- New clues to deep earthquake mystery
- Netanyahu pushes for West Bank annexation in his fight to avoid jail. But he is setting the Middle East on fire
- Trump threatens a social media shutdown after a Twitter spat over mail-in voting criticism and fact-checking
- White House says Trump to sign executive order on social media - UPDATE: Full draft of EO leaked
- Cuomo: Nursing homes blamed for following HIS Covid-19 mandate that killed patients - after its removal from website
- Appeals court: Ruling gives little traction for Trump's anti-Twitter campaign
- Chinese scientists: Wuhan animal market is not where coronavirus began
- Secret British 'reconstruction' plans for Venezuela revealed: Foreign minister says "I was outraged"
- Norman Finkelstein's new book indicts the ICC for whitewashing Israel's crimes against humanity
- 'It was a homicide' - Epstein's lawyer says his client was 'upbeat and excited' about strategy to clear his name
- Facebook appoints Israeli censor of human rights defenders to oversight board
- Spain, US & Russia using Hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus while France, Italy and Belgium ban it due to WHO concerns
- AFRICOM's gambit: Why a US military command is waging a 'media war' on Americans
- Netanyahu pushes for West Bank annexation in his fight to avoid jail. But he is setting the Middle East on fire
- Taliban delegation in Kabul for talks as Afghan officials blame the militant group for deadly attacks
- Moscow has secret Covid-19 CURE for chosen elite: Western media's favorite Russian pundit voices new conspiracy theory
- Satellite images show China expanding airbase near Ladakh, Kashmir
- Be very afraid: Israeli cyber czar warns of 'cyber winter' of attacks from Iran
- DNI Grenell blasts Mark Warner: 'Stop cherry-picking' docs in Flynn case
- UN report: 81% of Ukraine shelling victims are innocent civilians of Donbass - and victims of Kiev aggression
- Ice Age Farmer Report: They want your children - State preparing to "Isolate" kids from parents
- Moscow refutes continued US allegations of Russian jets in Libya
- Homeless deaths in San Francisco are soaring, but officials say they are not directly due to Covid-19
- Venezuela reaches deal with U.N. to buy food, medicine with gold - central bank
- Bombing similar to last year's terror attack stopped in Pulwama, 40 kg IED in car, driver escapes
- UN admits 70% of boat migrants not eligible for asylum
- Almost quarter of Russians believe coronavirus is fictional, according to new study
- Race war or bust? MSM smothers racial unity over police killing of Minneapolis man by reminding blacks & whites to hate each other
- Arizona slaps Google with consumer fraud lawsuit
- Best of the Web: I've signed death certificates during Covid-19. Here's why you can't trust any of the statistics on the number of victims
- Moscow's former chief doctor tells RT coronavirus to 'go into hibernation' in summer just like most flu viruses
- Iran's head rabbi berates Israelis, Netanyahu: 'You don't represent Judaism'
- Yankee, go home! Syrian children pelt US convoy with stones
- Twitter's Trump 'fact check' fails to disclose company is partnered with groups pushing mail-in voting
- Even Fox News is triggered by the lack of social distancing at Ozarks bash
- Best of the Web: New Zealand secretly allowed Hollywood team working on 'Avatar II' exemption from lockdown as 'essential workers'
- San Francisco embraces 3rd world tent cities as a new way of life
- Deadly shooting near George Floyd protest as looting, arson grip Minneapolis
- Your "immunity passport" future begins to materialize as airlines call for digital id tracking systems
- Facebook reportedly had evidence that its algorithms were dividing people, but top executives killed or weakened proposed solutions
- Mandatory masks aren't about safety, they're about social control
- At least 11 local news stations caught airing the exact same Amazon propaganda segment
- Pristine, ancient Roman mosaic floor unearthed beneath Italian vineyard
- A look at the dirty history of soap
- Ancient genomes reveal 7,000 years of demographic history in France
- Drones cast new light on mystery of Nazca Lines Archaeology
- Bones of 60 mammoths found near human-built traps in Mexico
- Best of the Web: Did psychopath Rockefeller create the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918?
- Italians' extraordinary genetic diversity dates back 19,000 years
- White settlers buried the truth about the Midwest's mysterious mound cities
- Australian Aboriginal people were baking bread and farming grain 30,000 years ago
- Supercomputer simulations reveal possible cause of Neanderthal extinction
- Connection with Native Americans identified near Lake Baikal in Siberia using prehistoric genomes
- 300,000-year-old nearly complete elephant skeleton found in Germany
- Tomb of jewelry-clad Iron Age 'princess' unearthed in France
- 2,000-year-old underground rooms found by Jerusalem's Western Wall
- Double helix of masonry revealed as the secret of Italian renaissance domes
- Global cooling 4,200-years ago spurred rice's evolution
- The Head of the Hydra: Rise of Robert Kadlec
- King Arthur: A legend felled by archaeology and DNA
- Remembering Mount St. Helens eruption: 40 years later
- Feast of gazelle, pig and snails sheds light on Hellenist life in ancient Galilee
- Study gives new insights into the all-important placenta
- New clues to deep earthquake mystery
- Collapse of ozone layer correlated with mass extinction event 252 million years ago
- T-1000 next! - New material could be used to make a liquid metal robot
- Oldest 'nearly complete' HIV genome found in forgotten tissue sample from 1966
- SpaceX signs testing agreement with US Army for use of Starlink communications network
- Antibody tests for Covid-19 wrong up to half the time, CDC says
- Chinese study finds coronavirus uses same strategy as HIV to dodge immune response
- Scientist admits biologists are obsessed with discrediting Intelligent Design
- Bad day: Dinosaur-dooming asteroid struck Earth at the deadliest possible angle
- Inherited Neanderthal gene in women causes increased birth rate
- Graduate student solves decades-old Conway Knot Problem
- More than 120 of Earth's largest telescopes are now closed due to COVID-19
- The 'Cow' mystery strikes back: Two more rare, explosive events captured
- 'Hot and messy' entanglement of 15 trillion atoms
- Chicxulub simulations reveal trajectory of impact
- 'Darwin Devolves' thesis vindicated again: Sherpas climb Everest easier because of 'broken genes'
- SWARM satellite group detects Earth's magnetic field is mysteriously weakening, causing chaos for satellite-based communication
- "Like it was designed to infect humans": COVID-19 'cell culture' theory gains steam
- Astronomers detect galaxy formed like 'cosmic ring of fire'
- Noctilucent clouds are intensifying
- White-chinned Petrel seabird from southern hemisphere turns up in Orkney, Scotland - only 2nd ever recorded in northern hemisphere
- Flood situation worsens in Assam, India - 1 dead, nearly 300,000 affected
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Above the ecliptic energetic changes are now visible
- Spectacular 'underwater tornado' captured near Australian reef
- Meili Mountain Park in China closes after heavy snowfall, rain
- Ice Age Farmer Report: FOOD - What's in it? Who knows! FDA drops labels as "Fake Food" rolls out
- Severe flood hits Estelí, Nicaragua
- Lightning strike kills 2 teenagers in Pangasinan, Philippines
- Blanket of snow covers northern Greece in late May
- Snow shuts down major roads in Eastern Cape, South Africa
- Lightning kills woman on Skopelos, Greece
- Ice Age Farmer Report: EU's "Farm to Fork" exposed - Total takeover of food in EU's "Green Deal"
- Powerful 6.1 earthquake hits off Vanuatu Coast
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Signs in the sun and news but you can't view it
- Ice Age Farmer Report: SOLAR LOCKDOWN: Plandemic & Grand Solar Minimum
- Biker in critical condition after attack by grizzly bear near Big Sky, Montana
- End of May snowfall at Prokoško Lake, Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Large hailstones slam Nueva Rosita, Coahuila, Mexico
- Evacuations after floods in central region of Cuba - nearly 5 inches of rain in a few hours
- Large meteor fireball explodes spectacularly over northern Turkey
- Caught on camera: Meteor fireball spotted in skies near Taber, Alberta
- Residents in New Zealand report mystery fireball 'crashing' into river
- Was the mystery 'flaming' object spotted hurtling over Midlothian, UK a fireball?
- Mystery over loud boom heard along East Kent, UK coast
- Bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Spokane, Washington state
- Asteroid NY65 - Another close call to occur in June
- Spectacular green fireball blazes over western Siberia
- 'Like a bomb!' Loud boom causes homes to shake in East Yorkshire, England
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over parts of southeast US
- Meteor fireball seen streaking across the sky in Natchez, Mississippi
- Stargazer captures intriguing meteor fireball explosion over Oregon
- Woman spots 'ball of fire' streaking across sky over her garden in Liverpool, UK
- Video captures exploding meteor fireball over Washington state
- Truly spectacular meteor fireball breaks apart over northern Spain and Portugal
- Meteor fireball caught on camera above Spain's Costa del Sol
- Asteroid sneaks past satellites in one of the closest flybys on record
- Early morning loud boom wakes residents in Hereford, UK
- Meteor fireball streaks over Florida's Panhandle
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball over Metro Vancouver in broad daylight
- Flattening the curve or flattening freedom?
- He experienced a severe reaction to Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine candidate. He's still a believer
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Brave New Normal: The Technocracy has Arrived
- Nutrition policy must be at the center of the conversation
- SCANDAL: UK scientists want to give coronavirus to healthy volunteers in vaccine hunt citing too few real cases
- Should you try intermittent fasting?
- Coronavirus fact-check #5: Infection-fatality ratio update
- CDC in 2018: '80,000 people died of flu last winter in U.S., highest death toll in 40 years'
- Flashback Best of the Web: US flu season arrives earliest in 15 years, driven by unexpected virus
- South Korean study shows no evidence recovered COVID-19 patients can infect others
- Inflammatory syndrome affecting children: Kawasaki disease, COVID-19... or something else?
- CDC now says coronavirus 'does not spread easily' via contaminated surfaces
- China: New drug in development stops Covid-19 without vaccine
- Best of the Web: Ioannidis releases new medical analysis of 12 global coronavirus studies finding 9 of 12 show COVID-19 fatality rates similar to seasonal flu
- Best of the Web: As Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine takes the lead, its Chief Medical Officer's recent promotion of 'gene-editing vaccines' comes to light
- Best of the Web: Growing evidence for vitamin D deficiency affecting Covid-19 severity
- Association of American Physicians and Surgeons: Hydroxychloroquine has about 90 percent chance of helping COVID-19 patients
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Menace of the Authoritarian Follower
- SOTT Focus: The Rocky and Potentially Costly Road to a SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine
- Intermittent fasting from dawn to sunset for 30 consecutive days is associated with anticancer proteomic signature
- How kind is humankind? Kinder than we imagine
- The #1 myth about psychopaths and narcissists: What people get wrong
- Does science support miracles? New study documents a blind woman's healing
- Latest DMT study addresses eerie prevalence of hallucinations of 'interdimensional entities'
- Self-awareness: How and why you should cultivate it
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Your Inner Fascist
- A new study may explain why some psychopaths are 'successful'
- Neurological basis for lack of empathy in psychopaths
- John Rao: Pandemic reaction is a 'horrifying illustration' of the 'diabolical disorientation' accompanying ravages of modernity
- SOTT Focus: Ethics and Fundamental Values in Times of Corona
- Notions of freedom
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Sufism: An Introduction To Its Meaning And Purpose
- Defining emotions: The importance of addressing our feelings with clarity
- Stoicism in times of pandemic: Some guidance from Marcus Aurelius
- New study finds sexist beliefs are associated with narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism
- 'Successful' psychopaths learn crucial skills that let them walk among us
- Thinking about your thinking: 7 ways to improve critical thinking skills
- Experimenting with Homeschooling offers an opportunity to cultivate the virtues of independence & original thinking
- Time management: 6 techniques from the Stoic philosopher Seneca
- Anger is temporary madness: A Stoic guide to anger management
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- Jonathan Pie: The tale of Dominic Cummings
- Biden cuts hole in mask: 'Easier to sniff people's hair'
- Is that you, Joe? Biden's mask-sunglasses combo covers entire face at first public appearance in over 2 months
- Ancestry.com revokes genealogies of African-Americans who don't support Biden
- Biden: 'If you don't let me sniff your hair, you ain't a woman'
- Mayor De Blasio lays naval minefield to deter NYC swimmers
- SOTT Focus: Are You a 'Plague Virus' Authoritarian Nut? Take The Test
- MasterClass replaces all instructors with Greta Thunberg
- Government orders lockdown of all fast-food restaurants to flatten the curve of heart disease
- Every Covid-19 Briefing. Ever.
- Real Elon Musk escapes on rocket to Mars as California police attempt to arrest holographic decoy
- Michigan gov deploys fleet of probe droids to catch people violating lockdown
- The truth about COVID-19 pandemic and what needs to be done
- Arrested for prescribing fresh air, sunshine
- Chinese government lays off entire propaganda department: American media doing much better job for them
- New York mayor reveals special red armbands for police enforcing lockdown
- CNN moves headquarters to underground bunker after Trump touts benefits of sunlight
- Trump says drink lots of water, lamestream media reports he told everyone to drown themselves
- Best of the Web: Latest CDC computer model predicts between 0 and 12.6 billion new COVID-19 deaths by summer
- Covid-19 only killing men and women? What about the other 57 genders?
Quote of the Day
What is truth anyway? The truth is the essence of something, its natural state, something as it really is. It is really a quest for love, because to truly love something we must know it for what it really is. Perhaps we can sense in an unconscious way that there is a deeper truth to everything and everyone, and we are led to search for the truth about it, so that we can truly love it for what it really is.
Recent Comments
I've been calling it "Zio-Book" for well over a decade. And that turd Mark Zuckerberg, I long ago crowned "Zuck the Fuck". Many other commenters...
Maybe they are dying because they *want* to...leave it to liberals to take a beautiful state like CA and turn it into a feces and drug infested...
Dont hate each other...if you need to focus hate on something, put it where it belongs; on the media and on the government...
STOP FEELING SORRY FOR THIS PUKE
This is stupid. He's playing into Big Tech & BFM's* hands; giving them the high ground, the claims that they're the ones suffering censorship....