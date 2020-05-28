© Sputnik / Alexey Mayshev

More than 23% of Russians think the coronavirus threat is not real and the epidemic is made up, according to a survey by Moscow's Higher School of Economics, published on Thursday.Conducted in May, the survey of 30,000 Russians found that 23.2% believe Covid-19 is a work of fiction, while 9.6% of respondents think the danger is being exaggerated. This suggests that when combined, almost a third (32.8%) of respondents do not fully believe in the coronavirus threat, the RBK newspaper reported.According to the study, the level of skepticism ranges from region to region, with Russia's Southern Federal District having the most non-believers (41%).Speaking to the media, President Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov called any denial of the coronavirus "an unwillingness to look around and accept reality." Peskov, along with his wife Tatyana, was hospitalized with the virus, and was recently discharged. "I can say from my own experience: it exists, and it's dangerous," he explained.Russia has registered 379,051 cases of Covid-19, and 4,142 of those people have died. As of Thursday morning, the country had the third highest number of cases globally, behind the US (1,699,933) and Brazil (411,821).