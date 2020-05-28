Attempts to control the economy and legal system in Ukraine by Joe Biden through extra-legal means have become the subject of an ongoing scandal within the US.In 2019, in the Donbass, 27 civilians were killed and 140 injured as a result of hostilities. This is 40% less than a year earlier (then there were 55 dead and 226 wounded). As a result, last year's indicators became the lowest for the entire period of the conflict.The fact that shelling continues is eloquently seen from the UN report."85 of them (five dead and 80 wounded; 81%) were recorded in the territory controlled by the self-proclaimed republics, 18 (three dead and 15 wounded; 17.1%) - in the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine, and two (both wounded) - in the gray zone, " the report says.Thus, 81% of civilians affected by artillery live in the DPR and LPR.