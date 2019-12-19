© Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP (main); trecebarras_ Instagram (inset)

How times have changed from when people would pontificate over the ethics of 'punch a Nazi' practices. Now Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky wants to "shake the hand" of far-right linked "patriot" footballer Roman Zozulya.It seems hostilities towards an ideology that shunted the world backwards by decades, adopted to ensure a repeat will never occur, have not only thawed but melted into warm, fuzzy greetings.After the unsavory event, Zelensky took to Facebook to voice his support of the 33-times Ukraine-capped Zozulya."Not only does your team support you, but the whole of Ukraine!" the message of support read. "You are not only a great footballer, you are a true patriot who loves his country and helps our military. We are with you! I shake your hand."Zozulya is a figure reviled in football quarters, particularly in Spain, which suffered its own long brutal brush with fascism under the dictatorship of Francisco Franco in the middle part of the last century.Rayo Vallecano hail from the Vallekas commune of Madrid, where Franco's reign began when the capital fell to Nazi-backed Francoist forces after a bloody two-and-a-half year siege.In 2017, when Zozulya arrived in that same city to join Rayo on loan from La Liga's Real Betis, Rayo's ultras naturally took issue to his alleged links to neo-Nazi groups.Rayo fans confronted the player with a "Vallekas is not the place for Nazis" banner and Twitter storm was sparked, giving rise to #ZozulyaNotWelcome and #ZozulyaPutoNazi (Zozulya f*cking Nazi) hashtags.The result? Banished from Rayo but unable to return to Betis, Zozulya was left in limbo, but signed for Albacete the following summer with whom he returned to Rayo on Sunday.Pictures have also surfaced of Zozulya allegedly pointing towards a scoreboards showing a 14-88 score.It is believed this is a reference to the white supremacist slogan "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children", and the 8th letter of the alphabet, which stands for 'Heil Hitler'.The two clubs on Sunday, together with La Liga, were unanimous in their support of the decision to call a halt to the game in light of the chants, which makes it all the more odd Zelensky would want to commend Zozulya.Rayo fans were judge, jury and executioner, and allegedly moved Zozulya to tears in the dressing room at halftime, after which his Albacete teammates refused to appear for the second 45.