Igor Ogorodnev is a Russian-British journalist, who has worked at RT since 2007 as a correspondent, editor and writer.

The comedian-elected-president has been a safer pair of hands than critics warned, but hasn't yet drained Ukraine's swamp, as supporters hoped. And for Volodymyr Zelensky, it will only get harder from now on.Headline figures show that the 41-year-old political novice, who promised to cut across existing political fault lines and unify the country, is still in the ascendant. After thrashing incumbent Petro Poroshenko in the second round of the presidential election in April,following a snap election in July.in a poll published this week to mark one hundred days in office. Zelensky's team has bombarded the electorate with proof of the new leader's bustle as he combats the patronage, backroom deals and shifting loyalties of Ukraine's radioactively charged political scene.and once the president finished his speech during the opening session of the Rada on Thursday, they immediately began to exercise their voting dominance.Thousands of hours in front of the camera behind him, Zelensky continues to polish his all-things-to-all-people persona. He is a plain-spoken meme-starting boss when expelling a local official with a criminal record from a meeting with the words "Get out of here, you bandit!" But also every inch the Westernised politician in a sharp suit delivering his address to NATO in English.A "very impressed" John Bolton, Donald Trump's national security advisor, gushed about an "outstanding" meeting with the Ukrainian leader, while even Vladimir Putin has called his new regular conversations with Kiev "promising."A native Russian speaker with no Maidan baggage, Zelensky has distanced himself from the more divisive anti-Moscow nationalism of his predecessor, vowing tothat aim for a solution for the rumbling conflict in Eastern Ukraine.who still faces charges of high treason for his work for the local bureau of Russia's RIA news agency, is a positive sign. Another is toutedthough neither story is resolved, and each is only a small piece of the puzzle if relations are ever to normalize between neighboring states.Meanwhile, he has reassured the western part of the country, where he received the fewest votes, relatively, of hisBut perhapsEven those who voted for him feared that the man who had previously only played a president on TV, and was carefully shielded by his own generalities and jokes during his campaign, would be exposed a laughing stock. He hasn't been one. An alternative forecast predicted that he would be too weak personally and politically to be anything but a figurehead.on Bankovaya Street in Kiev.So, Zelensky has managed to overcome the admittedly low expectations, and not yet turned any of his volatile and wide-ranging support base against himself.Yet the high watermark of the presidency may already be behind Zelensky. Expectations of results will now grow, butTake Eastern Ukraine. The Normandy Four meeting next week, where Zelensky will stand alongside Putin, Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel will give the Ukrainian politician international cachet, butseamlessly into Ukraine, as if no bloody five year conflict happened.Maintaining the status quo for the duration of the five-year presidential term will simply see trust seep away onOr Western integration. The association agreement that sparked the Maidan protests and eventual overthrow of Viktor Yanukovich in 2014, was signed five years ago by Poroshenko, yetJoining NATO has better odds, but any attempt to do so will set off another dramatic rift with Moscow, and divide Ukraine's population all over again.There is one key area, where Zelensky can make a difference. And that isZelensky's team pretend the solution is as simple as getting those untainted by holding office into parliament. It is odd to assume that TV celebrities-turned-deputies are incorruptible, while even finding faceless technocrats who are not products of the same scandal-plagued establishment has proven an insurmountable challenge.Either way, even if Oleksiy Honcharuk, the largely-unknown 35-year-old lawyer Zelensky has nominated as his prime minister, is a wizard with a strong moral compass, it takes more than personnel. Other than the fiery rhetoric coming from the president,The lack of specifics was an electoral advantage in March, butThere are, however, signs auguring an unfortunate continuity. Such as the sudden, and one may guess not entirely coincidental,Vendettas against outgoing leaders have been a mainstay of recent Ukrainian politics, and much as it is plausible that Poroshenko, a tycoon with varied business interests, broke the law, this screams selective justice.All while Zelensky has done nothing to create distance between himself and Igor Kolomoiskiy, his billionaire former employer with a lengthy record of suspect financial and political schemes, who is reported to have bankrolled the current leader's election campaign. plus ça change?Before it is too late, Zelensky should heed the example of another young leader, with whom he shares a surprisingly similar narrative arc, if not political platform.to win the presidency in a time of domestic political turmoil in France, and created a dominant party in his own name that gave him an apparently limitless mandate. Just as with Zelensky, the rise to prominence was largely arbitrary, with disenchantment almost inevitable. Despite a promise to serve the entire political spectrum, within months he was rejected by huge swathes of the electorate (not just the Yellow Vests).President Zelensky might not be an over-promoted simpleton,Can he commit to effective reform rather than endless busy posing? Or will Zelensky prove that he is not the cure, but the symptom of Ukraine's political convulsions.