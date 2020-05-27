© OLI SCARFF /AFP



Social distancing is an unsustainable fantasy. We must get real, making sure to balance the risks along with ensuring quality of lifeSocial distancing is a fantasy. There, I've said it, and now you've heard it, you can't unhear it. Let's stop pretending that this is going to work. It isn't. Let go of the comfort blanket because like it or not, every individual citizen is going to have make their own risk assessments, use their common sense and make their own decisions about how to live their lives. "Stay away from everyone" is a clear message but not credible. "Stay alert" will just have to do.During the surreal early weeks of the lockdown, the notion of long-term social distancing seemed logical and sensible, but as the weeks rolled by, the utter ludicrousness of it became apparent.Risible.A government minister telling the British people that they will not be able to touch another person outside of their "household" for an undefined amount of time just about sums up the madness of this time. I would think him a dangerous totalitarian if it wasn't obvious he was just flailing around haplessly unsure what to say or do.Dear reader, do you really suppose we can live our lives at a two-metre distance from all fellow human beings outside our household?Hundreds of questions arise about the confusing rules and the nonsensical idea of living our lives in compliance with them. Why must we follow a two-metre rule instead of the World Health Organisation's recommended one metre? It seems an arbitrary decision that risks driving businesses into the ground, and must be reconsidered.Single people are not going to want to go six months or more without a hug, a kiss or having sex. People want to see their family, not one at a time and not necessarily in the bloody park. Children need to play and interact with other children, it's essential for their development and wellbeing. In any case, the idea that we can - or should - force school children to social distance is laughable and contemptible.Are we going to tell off a six-year-old for playing with their friends? We'll warp the minds of an entire generation! Teenagers don't like being told to do at the best of times, but being told to stay away from their mates despite their being little to no risk to themselves? Forget it! Can underperforming schools with many disengaged pupils who don't even follow the normal school rules really enforce these rules? Come off it.We must stop living in this lockdown-induced fantasy world and get real. We need to balance the risks along with ensuring quality of life, especially for children and young people. The post-pandemic world must be one of better hygiene, more cautious behaviour, reduced unnecessary business travel and a better social care system.As our scientific understanding of the virus increases and our capacity to test, track and trace improves, then we can take the fight back to the virus. Better treatment will come and hopefully an effective and safe vaccine will one day become widely available. We shouldn't indulge this fantasy of social distancing any longer. The longer we cling to it the further our lives will be diminished, and the more businesses will close their doors.Venture from your homes and see for yourself,The British people will put an end to the lockdown and social distancing themselves. There's nothing the government can do about it.