will monitor the space environment

Space threats and security in the Indo-Pacific

The threat from laser and other non-kinetic countermeasures, such as navigation signal-jamming and spoofing, are also gaining Tokyo's attention.

Investing in SSA

to monitor both space debris

Alliance resilience

to meet its security needs.In April 2020, the Japanese Diet passed a bill to set up the Space Domain Mission Unit within the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) by the end of the fiscal year, as. With an initial strength of only 20 personnel, the new unit may appear small, but this is not a measure of its significance. Tokyo's increasing dependence on space, as well asits closest ally,, suggest that the unit will have an important role.The establishment of the Space Domain Mission Unit reflects the Japan Self-Defense Forces' (JSDF) increasing use of satellites to meet its security needs. In 2017, the JSDF began operating its first X-band communication satellite. In 2019, its naval ships began to use precision timing signals from Japan's Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS) - satellite navigation constellation -Located at Fuchu Air Base in Tokyo, the Space Domain Mission UnitIt is planned to become fully operational in 2023.Today, at least two regional powers already have anti-satellite (ASAT) systems in their inventories.using what Washington designated the SC-19 ground-launched satellite interceptor. Over a decade later, much of the debris created by this test remains an in-orbit hazard., which the US identifies as PL-19, with a further test reportedly carried out on 15 April this year. In addition,In 2015, the US Department of Defense further suggested that China is likely to have developed an ASAT weapon that could reach out to geostationary orbit - an altitude of more than 35,000 kilometres - where the JSDF's X-band satellites and the QZSS are located.of the ground-launched Prithvi Defence Vehicle Mark-II ASAT in March 2019, demonstrating its military ambition in space.The 2018 revision of Japan's National Defense Program Guidelines (NDPG) recognised China's rapid development of such capabilities in the electromagnetic domain. Furthermore, a 2019 Japanese Cabinet Office assessment highlightedas potential threats to military communications systems in the region.The JSDF's growing interest in space situational awareness (SSA) will benefit not only Tokyo, but also the US and Japan's other regional security partners.Furthermore, the FY2020 budget included funding for Japan's first SSA satellite to be fitted with an optical telescope. This is due to be launched in the mid-2020s. Until now, the JSDF has depended on dual-use SSA provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and unclassified data from the US Space Surveillance Network (US SSN). The latter is operated by the re-established US Space Command. Improved Japanese SSA. It is worth noting that the 2015 revision of the Guidelines for US-Japan Defense Cooperation highlighted strengthening bilateral SSA cooperation.Japan's increased reliance on space systems to meet its security needs - a core element of what the US today calls multi-domain operations - underscores the importance of the JASDF's new unit.Exploration of Japan's role, along with other US allies and partners, in such a scenario indicates Washington's mounting interest in Japan's growing military space-surveillance and positioning capabilities. Japan's Space Domain Mission Unit could therefore emerge as a key actor in defending space assets in the Indo-Pacific. It may also act as a catalyst to bring yet closer cooperation between Tokyo and Washington in the space domain, as well as the wider defence realm.