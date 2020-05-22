I know good news is not allowed in coronavirus Britain. Instead we're all meant to cower before the death stats, fume at photos of people on beaches, and nod along as Piers Morgan bursts yet another blood vessel over what a calamitous PM Boris is.Pessimism is your highest duty in this strange, fearful nation we have become. Optimism is tantamount to thoughtcrime. How else to explain YouTube's disgraceful decision to take down a video interview with Karol Sikora, the perky professor of medicine whose reason and hopefulness on the Covid crisis has helped to keep me, and many others I'm sure, sane over these past three weeks. Confidence in humanity must not be tolerated!Well, sod it. Here's some good news. Look away now, Piers. The virus is disappearing from London.In a cheek-by-jowl city of nearly nine million. It's remarkable. It should be headline news on the BBC. To give a worried nation the boost it needs. But of course London's liberation from coronavirus is not being widely talked about. It doesn't fit into the narrative of doom; it grates against the obsessive Boris-bashing. If it is talked about, it is inevitably accompanied by a baleful warning: 'This doesn't mean the pandemic is over...'We know that. Really we do. But let us have good news.That's the weird thing: that the lockdown continues. Even in London. Even in the capital that has almost completely shaken off coronavirus.It makes no sense that I still can't go to the pub. And that schools in London are still closed (and will remain so if the teaching unions have their way). And that many workplaces remain shut. And that the seating areas in cafes are still wrapped in environmental-hazard yellow tape. And that my mother cannot attend Mass. And that skateboarders can't get into the skate space on the South Bank. (I was delighted to see that they have put up posters saying 'Skateboarding is not a virus' on the makeshift fences blocking entry to their beloved space.)London is safe. Londoners' likelihood of catching the virus right now is really small. It's time to return to work and play and normality.To tackle a disease by killing a city is deranged. London must now come back to life in all its bustling, mettlesome glory.Brendan O'Neill is the editor of Spiked and a columnist for The Australian and The Big Issue.