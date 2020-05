© Bruce Bennett/Getty



The project provides 1.5 percent of the city's electricity

about 888,000 bats and 573,000 birds, including 83,000 raptors. (A 2014 study published by the wind industry claimed turbines were killing about 368,000 birds per year.

On May 1, the Toledo Blade reported that a wind turbine in Bowling Green, Ohio had killed an adult bald eagle. Six days later, the Treasury Department announced that it would provide another extension of the production tax credit, the lucrative subsidy that the wind industry has relied on for decades.The death of the eagle provides a stark reminder of the deadly toll that the wind industry is having on some of America's most iconic wildlife and how that toll will skyrocket if the many proponents of an all-renewable-energy system get their wish. And the extension of the PTC provides a stark reminder of how an influential industry can manipulate the Washington favor factory and in doing so, turn what were supposed to be temporary subsidies into permanent ones worth billions of dollars per year - and even more remarkably, get those subsidies extended without ever getting the money appropriated by Congress.Thirty years ago when a dead bald eagle was found in an uncovered oil waste pit in southern Oklahoma, law enforcement officials launched a multi-state, multi-jurisdiction crackdown on the malefactors.In an email, Tina Shaw, a public affairs specialist at the Bloomington, Minnesota office of the Fish and Wildlife Service, told me that the "case is currently ongoing" and that it involves "a mature bald eagle." She said her agency was working with Ohio officials, and that the Fish and Wildlife Service could not share any photos of the dead eagle. "At this point in the open investigation, this is all the information we are able to share," she said.Mike Parr, the president of the American Bird Conservancy, says his group is not anti-wind and that it is seeking a "middle-ground" on regulations. But he also said that "The wind industry could prevent a lot of these bird kills, but they don't...The regulations have all been undone in their favor and against protection." In December, Parr's group filed suit in federal court against the Department of Energy and the US Army Corps of Engineers, claiming that the federal government failed to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act and Clean Water Act in their evaluation of the Icebreaker Wind project, which proposes to put wind turbines in Lake Erie.In 2012, the US had about 60,000 megawatts of wind capacity. Today, the industry has about 107,000 megawatts. On March 12, Smallwood updated his bat mortality estimates in a paper published in the journal Diversity. Using a new methodology, Smallwood found that wind turbines may have caused "2.22 million bat fatalities across the USA in 2014. " He went on to point out that the US now has more than 100,000 megawatts of wind capacity "and bat fatalities likely increased proportionally with this increase in capacity, so long as the pool of vulnerable bats has not diminished. The decline of hoary bats in the Pacific Northwest suggests that the pool of vulnerable bats might be diminishing. It is imperative, therefore, that methods of fatality monitoring improve to more accurately estimate bat fatalities."Other scientists are also sounding the alarm about wind turbines and bats. In 2016, two scientists from the US Geological Survey, Thomas J. O'Shea and Paul M. Cryan, published a paper which said that wind turbines are the largest cause of mass bat mortality, and exceed the toll taken by white-nose syndrome, a fungal disease that afflicts bats. In a discussion of the paper, Cryan said that the wind industry's toll on bat populations could have long-term negative effects. "Bats are long-lived and very slow reproducers," he said. "Their populations rely on very high adult survival rates. That means their populations recover from big losses very slowly."On its website, the American Wind Energy Association (which operates on an annual budget of about $22 million ) points out that cats are responsible for lots of bird kills. That is no doubt true, but Sylvester the Cat isn't killing any eagles. Wind turbines are. The association also says "the vast majority of wind facilities (more than 90 percent) do not observe any golden eagle mortalities at all." Again, that may be true, but the Fish and Wildlife Service has documented major increases in eagle kills by wind turbines. In a 2013 study, agency biologists found that the number of eagles killed by wind turbines increased to 24 in 2011 from two in 2007. During the study period, the agency documented 85 eagles that had been killed by wind turbines and Joel Pagel, the study's lead author, told me that the figure was "an absolute minimum." Among the carcasses: six bald eagles. An all-renewable plan being promoted by Stanford professor Mark Jacobson — whose work has repeatedly been touted by climate activists Josh Fox and Bill McKibben — would require installing nearly 25 times as much wind capacity as now exists in the US, with the majority of that capacity on land. Any such expansion — or even an expansion that doubles or triples existing wind capacity — will have devastating effects on America's bird and bat populations.A study published last October in Science found a drastic decline in North American avifauna over the past few decades. Led by Kenneth Rosenberg of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the study evaluated 529 species of birds in the continental US and Canada. It found a "net loss approaching 3 billion birds, or 29% of 1970 abundance. " It concluded with this warning: "Our results signal an urgent need to address the ongoing threats of habitat loss, agricultural intensification, coastal disturbance, and direct anthropogenic mortality, (emphasis added) all exacerbated by climate change, to avert continued biodiversity loss and potential collapse of the continental avifauna."(Read more here