Any questions on how 'constructive' [the] US position on Venezuela is?

The US has rejected a draft statement condemning terrorism and voicing support for Venezuela's sovereignty at the UN Security Council. The Russian-sponsored draft did not assign blame for the botched incursion.in hopes it would not face any opposition from the UNSC members, the Russian mission to the United Nations said.However, despite the text not even mentioning the recent boat incursion that led to the capture of two former US Green Berets,according to Russia's first deputy envoy to the organization, Dmitry Polyanskiy.The draft calls on UNSC member-states towhich has seen the Latin American nation plunging into economic and political chaos - exacerbated by the crippling sanctions and thinly-veiled regime change threats from Washington -Now, by blocking the draft, the US has shown its true colors, Polyanskiy implied in his tweet.While the Russian proposal was reserved in its wording, the American UN envoy, Kelly Craft, minced no words countering it. According She also did not hesitate to shift the blame to Venezuela while disavowing any US involvement in the failed coup attempt, hinting that the Venezuelan government could have played a role "in creating this supposed crisis."Caracas maintains that the raid's ultimate goal was to oust President Nicolas Maduro, with the detained Americans telling interrogators that the head of a Florida-based private military firm was in charge of the failed operation.One of the captives, Luke Denman, explained on an interrogation tape that he was tasked with training Venezuelan émigrés in neighboring Colombia and, after they had "secured their targets," with seizing an airfield to "put Maduro on a plane." Denman would then stay at the airfield to receive "incoming humanitarian aid" and await further instructions.The telling confession coincided with the latest statement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who announced the US will pump $200 million in "additional assistance" meant to support Venezuelans fleeing their country "due to the tyranny of the former Maduro regime."