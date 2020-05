© REUTERS/Manaure Quintero



Eva Bartlett is a Canadian independent journalist and activist. She has spent years on the ground covering conflict zones in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Palestine (where she lived for nearly four years). Follow her on Twitter @EvaKBartlett

America's meddling in Venezuela has no boundaries. After a failed coup attempt, trying to install a bogus president, and imposing crippling sanctions, will it ever be held to account?Venezuela is back in the news again, just weeks after yet another failed coup attempt that was almost certainly backed by the US.The irony, of course, is that while it's US sanctions that are the cause of this shutdown, had it been President Nicolas Maduro who closed DirecTV, you can bet Western media headlines would be screaming about censorship of the media (although most were rather quiet when Estonia shut down Sputnik ).As I noted in a prior article , the Center for Economic and Policy Research estimated that a staggering 40,000 Venezuelans died in 2017 and 2018 due to sanctions.Just a couple of weeks beforehand, on May 3 and 4, Venezuelan forces had prevented 60 paramilitaries on two speedboats - including Americans - from carrying out their plan to kidnap Venezuela's president and replace him with Juan Guaido, who the US and Canada have been attempting to install as president since early 2019.Guaido, the self-appointed 'interim president', was aware of the plot, which involved a contract of $213 million according to documents that have entered the public domain. The US and Canadian authorities were most likely in the loop, too.Guaido first announced himself as 'interim president' in January 2019, to the surprise of most Venezuelans and with no election. Most countries rejected this breach of Venezuela's sovereignty, with only a smattering of Western terrorist-supporting countries that advocate regime change - and some nations that they bully - endorsing him.A month later, there were failed Western-backed attempts to ram 'aid trucks' (loaded with wires and nails ) through Colombia's border with Venezuela, the goal being to vilify the government for failing to accept what was clearly not aid (and was not coming via a proper channel either).In April, Guaido and a violent right-wing opposition leader , with the backing of the US, attempted a coup - an attempt clearly rejected by masses of Venezuelans. Fast forward to January this year and Guaido failed to be re-elected as president of the country's National Assembly.After so many Guaido false starts and flops, and their failure to bring him an iota of legitimacy, surely it's time for the US and Canadian administrations to accept they are flogging a dead horse On Tuesday, Venezuela's Ambassador to the United Nations Samuel Moncada, tweeted : "May 20 at 3:00 pm, the UN Security Council will debate the situation in Venezuela. The meeting was requested by Russia after the terrorist armed attack carried out from Colombia on May 3. We will denounce to the world the aggression against our people."While I do of course support Venezuela's desire to denounce the attempted coup, and the bloodshed that could have prevailed - including of civilians - had the paramilitaries been successful, forgive me for being cynical that justice will prevail.Sadly, I don't have an answer as to what's a better option than attempts for justice and accountability via the UN.