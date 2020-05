© REUTERS/Steven Watt



We needed to make a choice about testing and we did decide to focus upon the NHS.

UK hospitals were prioritized over social care homes during the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak, a government minister has admitted, prompting public anger in light of the huge amount of Covid-19 deaths among the elderly.It also appears to fly in the face of rhetoric peddled by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who has insisted in recent days that they have "tried to throw a protective ring around" care homes "right from the start" of the outbreak.During an interview on Sky News Buckland admitted that the staggering amount of deaths in care homes has been "a great regret," but now was "not the time to blame people." However, he claimed that it was "absolutely essential" the NHS was given priority.The admission may have not surprised many people on social media - but that couldn't hide the palpable anger voiced on Twitter. Some branded the government's response to the coronavirus criss as "a horrendous failure of leadership" and suggested the situation could have been avoided if PM Boris Johnson's administration had been properly prepared.Others online called it "a total fiasco" by the UK government. While one commenter mocked Hancock's somewhat boastful "protective ring" remarks about care homes.