Ben Swann and Dr. Judy Mikovitz
A few weeks ago Dr. Judy Mikovitz burst on the scene as the subject of the eye-opening Plandemic film. In it, she divulged the incredible levels of greed and corruption in the science and medical fields, and the effects that those in power have on the course of public health and the production of vaccines in particular.

Soon after Plandemic was released, and after millions became further aware of the issues she was raising, a campaign of lies and demonization occurred with many articles and "fact checkers" cropping up and accusing her of all kinds of nefarious crimes.

In the following interview with Ben swann of Truth in Media, Dr. Mikovitz addresses the false accusations and the egregious conflicts of interest between corporate media, the medical industry and politicians.