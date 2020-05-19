hail
Hailstorm on Tuesday afternoon wreaked havoc in scores of villages in South Kashmir's Tral sub district, locals said.

They said that intense hailstorm continued for twenty minutes & destroyed the crops, fruits & vegetables in the villages like Panner Jagir, Bhatnoor, Mandoora & Chewa.

One of the locals said that hailstorm was witnessed for second time in last three days, due to which crops, fruits and vegetables were badly hit, thereby leaving farmers dismayed.

He said that most of the people earn their livelihood from agricultural and horticultural sectors in these areas, who have been in distress, following the hailstorm.

The locals urged the sub district administration to make an assessment of the damage to agriculture and horticulture in the area as soon as possible.