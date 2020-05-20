Civil Protection reported flooding in the western Duékoué Department. Around 125 homes were damaged by floods from the overflowing Guemon river.
As of 17 May, the flooding had caused "a lot of material damage but no loss of life" according to Civil Protection. However updates from local media say that at least 2 people died after they were swept away by flood waters on 18 May.
Heavy rain was also seen in central and eastern areas of the country. News agency AIP (Agence Ivoirienne de Presse) reported flooding in Prikro, Prikro Department in Iffou Region, which caused severe damage to school buildings.
Social Media
Côte d'Ivoire-AIP/ Les bureaux de l'IEPP de Prikro inondéshttps://t.co/tZ6yQeLAGM pic.twitter.com/YhgBaS9otT— AIP (@aip_agencepress) May 18, 2020