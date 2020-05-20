Floods in Duekoue, Cote d’Ivoire, 17 May 2020.
© Cote d’Ivoire Civil Protection
Parts of Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) have been flooded after heavy rain from 17 to 18 May. The country's Civil Protection has issued warnings and advice on staying safe during flooding.

Civil Protection reported flooding in the western Duékoué Department. Around 125 homes were damaged by floods from the overflowing Guemon river.

As of 17 May, the flooding had caused "a lot of material damage but no loss of life" according to Civil Protection. However updates from local media say that at least 2 people died after they were swept away by flood waters on 18 May.

Heavy rain was also seen in central and eastern areas of the country. News agency AIP (Agence Ivoirienne de Presse) reported flooding in Prikro, Prikro Department in Iffou Region, which caused severe damage to school buildings.

