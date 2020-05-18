© Amir Cohen/Reuters



Despite the drug still being illegal in Britain, the farm has a government licence issued by the Home Office to produce and export cannabis

A British cannabis producer has been acquired by a US-based private equity fund in a multimillion pound deal which some say could accelerate the legalisation of the recreational drug in the UK.Bridge Farm, a horticulture company based in Lincolnshire, has been acquired by Artemis Growth PartnersSteve Rolles, senior policy analyst at Transform, a charity that advocates for drugs policy reform, said such acquisitions may reveal shifting dynamics in the medical cannabis market, but tell us less about the wider legalisation debate.And unlike the UK, other countries like Canada, Uruguay, Mexico and Luxembourg are taking steps to legally regulate non-medical cannabis markets as well. Those reforms are changing the public debate globally, and helping shift opinion on wider legalisation in the UK too. The question is not if we should legalise, but how to do it properly" he said.to countries such as Canada where the drug is permitted. Only 12 such licences have been awarded.Louise Motala, managing director of Bridge Farm Group, said the impact of Covid-19 and Brexit on the industry resulted in an increased demand for high quality, sustainably grown products.She added: "This is an exciting time in Bridge Farm's history, over the last two years we have invested over £45m in Clay Lake, one of the most advanced, environmentally sound cultivation facilities in Europe.of fully automated, sustainable cultivation and production space and we are looking forward to realising the full potential of our scale and facilities for the benefit of our customers."The company, which also produces ornamental plants and herbs for supermarkets, has a 2m sq ft glasshouse facility in Spalding whereWill Muecke, co-founder of Artemis Growth Partners, told the Telegraph: "In the cannabis space, there is no equal asset to Bridge Farm. For us, this is incredibly opportunistic."The acquisition of the farm has offered the fund a unique opportunity, he said."We're going to find budgets around countries to have giant gaps, and the economics are overwhelmingly in favour of governments jumping ahead and legalising cannabis and finding near-term revenue there."