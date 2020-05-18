fllod
At least 2 people have died in severe weather in Sri Lanka over the last few days

According to the country's Disaster Management Center (DMC), one person died and one is still missing after flooding in Galigamuwa in Kegalle District on 15 May. On the same day heavy rain caused an earth embankment to collapse in Kegalle Division, burying a home. DMC said one person died in the incident.

A total of 1,868 people have been affected by heavy rain and floods in Kegalle District since 14 May. Nine houses have been destroyed and 391 damaged.

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology said Galigamuwa recorded 214 mm of rain in 24 hours to 16 May. Sirikandura near Baddegama in Galle District recorded 182.5mm of rain to 15 May.


Flooding and heavy rain have also affected parts of Kurunegala District in North Western Province. DMC said 6 homes were damaged and 467 people affected.

Strong winds and lightning strikes were reported in other parts of the country, including Rathnapura district, where 1 person died when a tree collapsed. Thousands have been left without power.

The Department of Meteorology has issued warnings for further severe weather after a deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm on Saturday, 16 May. The cyclone, named Amphan, is forecast to track north, north-eastward towards India and Bangladesh.