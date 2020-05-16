Earth Changes
Rare wake lows, heat bursts observed during Oklahoma storms
Melissa Scavelli
KOKH FOX25
Thu, 14 May 2020 08:44 UTC
KOKH FOX25
Thu, 14 May 2020 08:44 UTC
While some strong winds came in with the storms even stronger winds came with a wake low behind the storms.
You might be wondering how some areas saw wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph without storms. That is where a wake low comes in.
A wake low is a rare weather phenomenon that typically prompts the National Weather Service to issue high wind warnings as they did around 4 am Thursday morning.
Wake lows develop in the wake of a storm as pressure drops. As pressure drops the pressure gradient tightens and strengthens the winds.
To break it down even further, after storms pass the air cools and sinks but the pressure closer to the earth's surface pushes the air molecules closer together causing them to heat up once again.
That process is called adiabatic warming.
The change in air pressure causes wind as the air moves from higher to lower pressure.
When a wake low forms it can trigger high wind gusts as the drop in pressure creates a stronger pressure gradient.
That was the cause of the strong winds in the Oklahoma City metro area.
The second weather phenomenon that occurred in two separate locations was a heat burst.
A heat burst is a downdraft of hot and dry air that typically occurs in the evening and overnight hours.
In the tweet above you can see that the temperature went way up, the dewpoint went way down. and the wind speeds picked up.
So we saw hot, dry air being pushed down causing some stronger winds which meet the criteria for a heat burst.
Usually, heat bursts happen as thunderstorms are ending, like we saw in both Chandler and Cheyenne.
For a heat burst to occur the air must start from very high up in the atmosphere and that air needs to be very dry.
As precipitation falls into the dry air it causes the air to cool through latent heat absorption. In the case of a heat burst, the precipitation, which cooled the air, has been vaporized and can no longer absorb latent heat.
This air is denser than the air around it and begins to fall through the atmosphere. As it falls, it will rapidly warm-up and race towards the surface causing the burst of wind.
In the Chandler case, the temperature jumped to around 80 degrees, the dewpoint fell to below 50 degrees, and winds were recorded at nearly 70 mph.
In Cheyenne, we saw the temperature jump to 85 degrees while the dewpoint fell to nearly 40 degrees and a wind gust of nearly 55 mph was recorded.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Heavy rainfall floods homes, streets in Louisiana and Texas - nearly 16 inches of rain recorded
- Best of the Web: Instead of bashing Russia for low COVID death rates West should test more & guess less, scholars say
- Rare wake lows, heat bursts observed during Oklahoma storms
- Magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattles Nevada - UPDATE: Largest in 66 years
- Typhoon Ambo (Vongfong) leaves trail of destruction in central Philippines
- COVID 19 is a statistical nonsense
- Petroglyphs and cave painting in Iran suggests prehistorical Iranians migrated to Americas
- Prominent biology journal demands government censorship of Intelligent Design
- Dozens of archeological sites discovered by volunteers from home during lockdown
- Mystery of 60 peculiar lead cubes with 'Sanskrit inscriptions' pulled from British river
- Kilauea volcano has growing lake that could lead to explosive eruption in Hawaii
- Flynn's lawyer excoriates Obama in open letter
- Giant red sprites filmed above electric storm over Texas
- Best of the Web: Dr. Zach Bush Interview With Del Bigtree: Literally Everything They're Telling You About Covid-19 is Wrong
- Best of the Web: "Staggering number" of extra deaths in community unrelated to COVID-19 because people are not getting access to care
- France to quarantine travellers arriving from Spain but not from the UK
- Contract for Guaido's mercenary hit on Maduro mirrors official US bounty death squad killings
- HR 6666: The TRACE Act...introduction to a totalitarian state
- Intel Committee Chair Richard Burr to step down as FBI investigates stock dumps prior to Covid-19 market crash
- Gates digital certificate - altering the narrative
- Flynn's lawyer excoriates Obama in open letter
- Contract for Guaido's mercenary hit on Maduro mirrors official US bounty death squad killings
- HR 6666: The TRACE Act...introduction to a totalitarian state
- Intel Committee Chair Richard Burr to step down as FBI investigates stock dumps prior to Covid-19 market crash
- Gates digital certificate - altering the narrative
- Burundi expels WHO coronavirus team as election approaches
- Flynn's never-ending case endures another twist: 'Covington and Burling' will re-enter proceedings as amicus curie at JUDGE'S invitation
- Calling the UK Government to Account For Its Woeful Handling of This Crisis
- Biden botches unemployment, fatality figures related to coronavirus
- Jim Jordan 'requests' Pompeo turn over explosive docs exposing alleged 'whistleblower' and Hunter Biden's Ukraine dealings
- 'Operation Warp Speed': Trump says he's mobilizing military to distribute potential coronavirus vaccine
- Harmless tree hugger or IRA boss? Gerry Adams' vindication matters little - the English simply don't care about Northern Ireland
- War on pineapple pizza? 'Foreign interference'-obsessed FBI describes US media tactics in its pre-election poster
- Massachusetts contact tracing program handed to Clinton-linked NGO with questionable past
- Biggs: Dr. Fauci 'Scared the crap out of Americans'
- 'Only ever had one job': New anti-Biden ad hammers him as part of the swamp
- Revealed: UK government broke inspection rules at arms factory supplying Saudis in Yemen war
- Magnier: Iraq in the balance between Iran and the US
- Coronavirus cases in Georgia, Florida continue to decline despite business openings
- Trump is deluded on China: 'We could cut off the whole relationship'
- Best of the Web: Instead of bashing Russia for low COVID death rates West should test more & guess less, scholars say
- COVID 19 is a statistical nonsense
- Best of the Web: "Staggering number" of extra deaths in community unrelated to COVID-19 because people are not getting access to care
- France to quarantine travellers arriving from Spain but not from the UK
- Best of the Web: Criminal indictments for Philippine Dengue vaccine includes President of Sanofi Pasteur and their FDA
- Say what? Top economist wants older people to pay corona tax to support the young
- Nearly 1M Michiganders defy coronavirus lockdown orders
- People using Covid-19 as fake 'attacks' face biological weapons hoax charges
- CNN's teen panelist Thunberg begs world to 'listen to the experts' on coronavirus - collective eye-rolling ensues
- Aussie protesters mobilize against lockdown tyranny, chant 'arrest Bill Gates'
- Hey, Google, your censorship of 'Plandemic' only turned its author's book into #1 bestseller. It's the Streisand effect, stupid!
- My Israeli nemesis is moving to America
- 'Worse than it looks': More than 1 million workers have hours cut in Australia
- There is no evidence lockdowns saved lives. It is indisputable they caused great harm
- Talking creates lingering droplets in air that might spread coronavirus - study
- Montenegro police arrest 60 protesters after clashes over detention of Orthodox priests
- Woman in Stormtrooper costume attacked by idiot police for carrying plastic gun at Star Wars-themed restaurant
- Washington State Governor to residents: COVID-test-deniers will not be allowed to leave home to get groceries
- Army to scale-down joint exercise in Europe with coronavirus precautions
- Germany will ease border restrictions aiming for 'free travel' by mid-June
- Petroglyphs and cave painting in Iran suggests prehistorical Iranians migrated to Americas
- Dozens of archeological sites discovered by volunteers from home during lockdown
- Mystery of 60 peculiar lead cubes with 'Sanskrit inscriptions' pulled from British river
- How Thomas Huxley's X-Club created 'Nature Magazine' and sabotaged science for 150 years
- 'Largest ever' hillfort discovered in Scotland
- Fossil footprints in Africa a snapshot of past behaviour
- Best of the Web: Ehret: For Victory Day: It's time to think about finally winning WWII
- Fort Detrick's mind-blowing, murderous history
- The great geomagnetic storm of May 1921 was as strong as the Carrington Event of 1859
- Waco - The Rules of Engagement: 1997 documentary
- Humans were in Europe earlier and had cultural interactions with Neanderthals, new fossil finds in Bulgaria reveal
- Ancient volcano discovered on Dutch seafloor
- Particle accelerator to help read Dead Sea Scrolls too fragile to unroll
- How ancient people preserve their foods
- Victory Day: Remembering the Great Patriotic War
- Why did Scotland's coastal, seafaring Picts avoid eating fish?
- New genomic portrait of pre-Columbian civilisations.
- Macabre death rituals in the Viking Age
- Infectious disease modeling study casts doubt on the Justinianic Plague's impact
- Escobar: Deeper roots of Chinese demonization
- Prominent biology journal demands government censorship of Intelligent Design
- Best of the Web: Dr. Zach Bush Interview With Del Bigtree: Literally Everything They're Telling You About Covid-19 is Wrong
- New Comet P/2019 LM4 (Palomar)
- This philosopher is challenging all of evolutionary psychology
- Canadian scientists develop tool to sequence circular DNA
- Gigantic dinosaur footprints are found on the roof of a cave
- 3D model of the SARS-CoV-2 virus at atomic resolution
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Lighter Side of Space Rocks - The Holy Grail, Directed Panspermia and the Origin of Life
- Solar system's oldest molecular fluids could hold the key to early life
- New evidence reveals that giant meteorite impacts formed parts of the Moon's crust
- Two new supernovae spotted this month
- SOTT Focus: Planet of the Humans: Documentary by Michael Moore and Jeff Gibbs
- New immune system discovery could end chronic organ rejection
- Scaly-foot gastropods: the iron-armored snails of the Indian Ocean
- In biology, incredible Intelligent Designs that amaze, amuse, and entertain
- Many published psychology experiments lack evidence of validity, study finds
- Mass death of elephant sized sloths poses murkey mystery
- Best of the Web: The brave new world of Bill Gates and Big Telecom
- Microorganisms in parched regions extract needed water from colonized rocks
- Electrical activity in living organisms mirrors electrical fields in atmosphere
- Heavy rainfall floods homes, streets in Louisiana and Texas - nearly 16 inches of rain recorded
- Rare wake lows, heat bursts observed during Oklahoma storms
- Magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattles Nevada - UPDATE: Largest in 66 years
- Typhoon Ambo (Vongfong) leaves trail of destruction in central Philippines
- Kilauea volcano has growing lake that could lead to explosive eruption in Hawaii
- Giant red sprites filmed above electric storm over Texas
- Parts of UK see record low temperatures
- Florida wildfires burn 5,000 acres, evacuations ordered as Interstate 75 closed
- Severe hailstorm leaves streets of Delhi covered in icy white blanket
- Video of funnel cloud near Vancouver
- Thousands of fish found dead at Humboldt Lake, Saskatchewan
- MASSIVE hail pummels General Terán, Nuevo León State, Mexico
- Hailstones rain down in the dry season in the Philippines
- Waterspout filmed in Gautier, Mississippi
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Desert jet streams signal global moisture shift
- May snowstorm hits Murmansk, Russia
- May snowfall in Tromsø, Norway
- 250 sparrows found dead in Maharashtra, India after thunderstorm
- Teen dead after crocodile lunges from river and grabs her during swim in Indonesia
- Floods hit north and central regions of Kenya as death toll rises to 237
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over parts of southeast US
- Meteor fireball seen streaking across the sky in Natchez, Mississippi
- Stargazer captures intriguing meteor fireball explosion over Oregon
- Woman spots 'ball of fire' streaking across sky over her garden in Liverpool, UK
- Video captures exploding meteor fireball over Washington state
- Truly spectacular meteor fireball breaks apart over northern Spain and Portugal
- Meteor fireball caught on camera above Spain's Costa del Sol
- Asteroid sneaks past satellites in one of the closest flybys on record
- Early morning loud boom wakes residents in Hereford, UK
- Meteor fireball streaks over Florida's Panhandle
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball over Metro Vancouver in broad daylight
- Falling meteor fireball creates bright flash over Arizona
- Meteor fireball spotted across several Washington State counties
- Burning object recorded in New Zealand sky likely a meteor
- Bright meteor fireball turns night into day sky over eastern Caribbean Islands
- Huge meteor fireball observed over Brazil
- Meteor smoke captured on video over Slovakia
- Bright fireball caused by meteor explodes, fragments over northwestern US
- News photographer captures video of meteor fireball streaking through Texas sky
- Investigators confirm meteorite discovery in El Empalme, Ecuador
- New inflammatory disease targeting children being linked to COVID-19
- Vitamin B3 has therapeutic effect in progressive muscle disease
- Vitamin D determines severity in COVID-19: Researchers urge government to change advice
- Flashback Best of the Web: Even the WHO acknowledges that scientific evidence of effectiveness of wearing masks in community settings is NON-EXISTENT
- Ohio had 6 coronavirus cases in 5 counties in January - Health Director
- The lockdown kills too: More people dying at home during UK lockdown
- SOTT Focus: Russel Blaylock: Face Masks Pose Serious Risks to the Healthy
- Best of the Web: AIDS scientist Judy Mikovits exposes origins of coronavirus and Dr Fauci's vaccine scheme
- World-wide nutritional immunity: Why everybody, everywhere is taking vitamin C
- Best of the Web: The well-known hazards of coronavirus vaccines
- Three children in New York die of rare Kawasaki-like disease
- Best of the Web: Anxiety from reactions to Covid-19 will destroy at least seven times more years of life than can be saved by lockdowns
- SOTT Focus: COVID-19: The Spearpoint For Rolling Out a 'New Era' of High-Risk, Genetically Engineered Vaccines
- Vitamin D deficiency linked to COVID-19 deaths
- New studies show Vitamin D could be key factor in fighting Covid-19 infections
- New research shows coronavirus found in semen, raising questions of sexual transmission
- Best of the Web: A deadly game: 'Protect the NHS' policies may kill more Britons than Covid-19
- Half of Covid-19 patients in Ireland ICUs have heart disease
- Eyes clean themselves in much the same way as brains, mouse study shows
- Coronavirus lockdown could trigger 1.4 million extra tuberculosis deaths, study shows
- A new study may explain why some psychopaths are 'successful'
- Neurological basis for lack of empathy in psychopaths
- John Rao: Pandemic reaction is a 'horrifying illustration' of the 'diabolical disorientation' accompanying ravages of modernity
- SOTT Focus: Ethics and Fundamental Values in Times of Corona
- Notions of freedom
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Sufism: An Introduction To Its Meaning And Purpose
- Defining emotions: The importance of addressing our feelings with clarity
- Stoicism in times of pandemic: Some guidance from Marcus Aurelius
- New study finds sexist beliefs are associated with narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism
- 'Successful' psychopaths learn crucial skills that let them walk among us
- Thinking about your thinking: 7 ways to improve critical thinking skills
- Experimenting with Homeschooling offers an opportunity to cultivate the virtues of independence & original thinking
- Time management: 6 techniques from the Stoic philosopher Seneca
- Anger is temporary madness: A Stoic guide to anger management
- How to turn yourself into a Super-Learner
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Why We Need Leisure, or What To Do When You Have Nothing To Do
- Coronavirus hysteria is giving people vivid dreams - here's why
- Origins of language pathway in brain date back 25 million years
- Charles Eisenstein: The Coronation
- 14 Ways to improve mental health during the world's biggest psychological experiment
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts.
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- Real Elon Musk escapes on rocket to Mars as California police attempt to arrest holographic decoy
- Michigan gov deploys fleet of probe droids to catch people violating lockdown
- The truth about COVID-19 pandemic and what needs to be done
- Arrested for prescribing fresh air, sunshine
- Chinese government lays off entire propaganda department: American media doing much better job for them
- New York mayor reveals special red armbands for police enforcing lockdown
- CNN moves headquarters to underground bunker after Trump touts benefits of sunlight
- Trump says drink lots of water, lamestream media reports he told everyone to drown themselves
- Latest CDC computer model predicts between 0 and 12.6 billion new COVID-19 deaths by summer
- Covid-19 only killing men and women? What about the other 57 genders?
- Trump declares lockdown to be lifted for everyone except Hollyweird celebrities
- New York mayor unveils new social distancing program - snitches get rewards
- Getting too comfy: Maryland police warn residents to wear pants to check mailbox
- Liberal treated with Hydroxychloroquine hopes to still die of COVID-19 to prove Trump's an idiot
- President Xi impressed by Michigan governor's totalitarian policies
- Vicious tyrant Trump wants to allow people to leave their homes
- Observations of an anonymous UPS driver: "Customers I've seen since the 'Rona"
- 'Biden has touched us all' says Obama
- Roman authorities investigate Jesus for violating stay-in-tomb order
- Coronavirus vaccine delayed until scientist can figure out how to make it cause autism
Quote of the Day
Give light, and the darkness will disappear of itself.
- Desiderius Erasmus
Recent Comments
There have been 70-80 earthquakes in the Nevada (Mina) area in last 3 days.. Atleast 6 of them are over M6.
Smith is already speaking out a fragmented mind, that is impelled to explain life rather than live it. As if definitions that 'explain' are the...
Perhaps Greta Thunberg was Greenbaumed? The effect of CNN putting Greta on a panel, could have the effect of causing people who previously...
This is well worth a watch. Knowledgeable and sincere. Just wat the doctor ordered ;)
So first they put all the elderly people (and everybody else) in monthlong house arrests leading to the crash of the economy and then they demand...