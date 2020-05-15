Pellets of ice rained down in Nueva Ecija and Baguio City on Sunday amid the dry season, according to Lei Alviz's Tuesday report on 24 Oras.In a video uploaded by Princess Kylie Dela Cruz on social media, the hailstorm in Jaen, Nueva Ecija was accompanied by strong thunderstorms.Dela Cruz said it was hot during the day but that rain poured hard in the afternoon.The hailstorm lasted for about 20 minutes.Meanwhile, in Balili, Baguio City, there was almost zero visibility due to the hailstorm.According to the report, hail occurs during severe thunderstorms as rising air carries droplets of water high enough that they freeze and then fall to the ground.