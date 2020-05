© Creative Commons

'Robust' arms controls?

A fighter jet factory in England providing essential parts for the Saudi air force has not been checked for over three years, missing the government's own deadlines. Without supplies from this factory, it is likely Saudi Arabia would be unable to continue bombing Yemen during the coronavirus pandemic.The British government has failed to meet its official criteria for conducting "regular and thorough inspections" every three years at a highly controversial military export site, Declassified has found.Inspectors last visited an arms factory run by the UK's largest arms exporter, BAE Systems in Warton, Lancashire, more than three years ago, trade minister Ranil Jayawardena told Parliament on Monday. He refused to tell MPs the outcome of that inspection claiming it was "commercially sensitive".As recently as 2 May, three civilians were injured when 11 trucks carrying food and other goods were hit by an air strike, the monitoring group said Typhoon fighter jets are made by BAE at Warton for customers including the Gulf dictatorships of Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar. Saudi Arabia is currently using its fleet of 72 Typhoons to bomb its poorer neighbour, Yemen.BAE's weekly resupply flights to the Saudi air force are regarded by the UK government as essential "logistics support" and have continued throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, junior defence minister James Heappey told Parliament on Monday.The Department for International Trade refused to tell Declassified when the next inspection of Warton will take place, and any inspections of arms companies will be done remotely during the pandemic.The lack of regular inspections has worried campaigners because of the highly sensitive equipment that is being exported from Warton. Heappey confirmed that BAE's weekly supply flight from Warton stops overnight at a major Royal Air Force base in Akrotiri, Cyprus so that it can refuel securely on its way into and out of Saudi Arabia.The crew sleep in Cyprus and are "provided with dedicated on-base accommodation, which allows them to be isolated fully from RAF Akrotiri personnel".Sam Tarry, Labour MP for Ilford South in east London, told Declassified: "The fact that we are still using our RAF bases to service BAE Systems' logistical support flights for the Saudi military is a slap in the face to the UN-led peace process. Our government needs to move beyond gestures and apply pressure on governments violating international law through tangible action."The lack of recent inspections at Warton has alarmed Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT). Their spokesman Andrew Smith told Declassified that:Under Section 31 of the Export Control Order 2008, the Department for International Trade has the power to conduct unannounced inspections of arms factories in the UK.Trade minister Ranil Jayawardena told parliament: "Their purpose is to get assurance that users of general licences meet the terms and conditions of their licences."Although the frequency of inspections varies according to several factors, the minister said they are supposed to happen every three years at a minimum. This deadline is repeated in the government's strategic export controls annual report.That same year, in 2017, Quaker activists Reverend Daniel Woodhouse and Samuel Walton were arrested when they broke into the BAE Warton site in an attempt to halt arms exports that might be used for war crimes in Yemen. A judge at Burnley Magistrates' Court in northern England accepted their beliefs were sincerely held and found them not guilty A BAE Systems spokesperson said: "BAE Systems maintains controls designed to ensure that we comply with applicable export control laws and regulations."The Government's Export Control Joint Unit advises industry when it will carry out inspections and its recent notices to exporters set out its plans for compliance inspections to continue during the coronavirus restrictions."Phil Miller is a staff reporter for Declassified UK , an investigative journalism organisation that covers Britain's real role in the world. Follow us on Twitter YouTube or Telegram . You can donate to Declassified UK here