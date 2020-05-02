© Reuters



Yemen records first coronavirus case in Ta'iz

Once-allied rival militants, backed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have engaged in intense clashes in Yemen's strategic Socotra Island, exposing a deep rift in a Riyadh-led coalition.Witnesses also told local media that the UAE-aligned elements had fired artillery shells at residential areas near Hadibo.Shells struck the mountainous district of Haybat, about 20 kilometers outside Hadibo, said resident Aden al-Ghad.Yemen's al-Masirah TV network saidon the coast of Socotra.Last week, the STC declared a state of emergency and announced "self-administration rule" in Yemen's southern regions, including the port city of Aden — which has served as the seat of Hadi's regime during the Saudi military aggression.In August 2018, the UAE deployed more than a hundred troops with artillery and armored vehicles to Socotra. A few months later, a UAE official visiting Socotra said the island would become part of the UAE and its residents would be given Emirati citizenship.In 2019, the UAE announced a surprise plan to withdraw part of its troops from Yemen in a major blow to its coalition allies.The Western-sponsored bombing campaign has plunged Yemen into what the UN says is the world's worst humanitarian crisis and shattered its health system.Aid groups have warned that Yemen's health system is ill-equipped to handle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.Late on Friday, Yemen reported the first coronavirus case in Ta'iz Province, raising the number of diagnosed infections to seven with two deaths.In a Twitter post, the emergency coronavirus committee said that a 40-year-old man was diagnosed with the infection in Taiz, the region's first case."The patient is receiving care at a quarantine center and measures have been taken by the monitoring teams and the health department for those who interacted with him," it added.