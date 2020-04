© Reuters/Naif Rahma



The Saudi-led coalition has conducted 26 air raids on Yemen's northern and western provinces despite the alliance's step towards a ceasefire in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Yahya Sarai, the spokesman for the Houthi rebel movement, said on Wednesday."Air forces of the Saudi-US [coalition] launched more than 26 air raids, with[northeastern province],[in the northwest]", Sarai said. He added that two more air raids were conducted on theThe news comes after on 10 April, the legitimate government's foreign minister, Mohammed Al-Hadhrami, said that the coalition's ceasefire became a necessity, and called on the warring parties to join the efforts in the fight against COVID-19.The coalition announced on 8 April that it would halt all military operations for two weeks in response to a UN call for a global ceasefire due to the worldwide crisis. Yemen has been facing a long-running armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels, which has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis.