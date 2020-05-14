Мурманск на связи



Шло 14 мая



Нас опять засыпало снехом

🌨️🌨️🌨️ pic.twitter.com/aKd9LVmOVi — Приключения Кратоса в России (@kratos_v_rossii) May 13, 2020

Мощный снегопад обрушился на Мурманскую область https://t.co/X9PznDzKqX pic.twitter.com/xroZgk5NKN — РИА Новости (@rianru) May 14, 2020

Snow and cold in May are not that rare for Russia's most northern region and local residents have long become accustomed to it and take it with a bit of humour.A heavy snowstorm hit the Kola Peninsula in the far northwest of Russia on 14 May, causing traffic disruptions across the region.Citizens of Murmansk took to Twitter to share photos of snowy streets.One user wrote: "Murmansk on air. This is May the 14th and we've been covered with snow again."​According to meteorologists, winds are expected to reach the speed of 25-28 metres per second in the north of the Murmansk region, in the city of Murmansk and in the Kola Bay. Such weather will continue through 15 May, they said.