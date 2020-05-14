© artherng/Getty Images/RooM RF



A teenage girl was killed by a crocodile after being snatched and dragged under the water while she was cooling off in a river with friends.The girl named Devi, 17, was swimming in the Sebamban River in South Kalimantan, Indonesia, on May 10 as temperatures reached 34C.While the four girls were having fun in the water, a crocodile pounced on Devi and sank its teeth into her arm.The teenager's terrified pals screamed in horror and frantically tried to help but the beast dragged Devi below the surface. They ran up the banks and called for help.Hundreds of villagers gathered along the river to search for Devi. But tragically, her lifeless body was found five hours later and 100 metres from where she was attacked.Her body was seen floating on the surface of the muddy water after the crocodile let her go. Locals then pulled the body into a wooden boat.Police Commissioner Adjutant Apri said that the victim was found with wounds on her hands from where she is believed to have tried to fight off the crocodile.The officer said: "Jumia, a witness, reported to us about the crocodile attack. The crocodile took the victim into the river by biting her arm.''The victim was found bleeding in her nose, mouth, and hands. She was taken to the nearest clinic but she was already dead.The police chief added: "The doctors said the victim's blood vessels had burst due to being underwater for too long.The head of the Tanah Bumbu Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), Eryanto Rais, added: ''When found, the victim's condition was very critical. She was bleeding from her nose, mouth and hand. Officers rushed her to the nearest community health center, but they could not save her.''Villagers are now searching for the crocodile and have warned families in the area not to go fishing or swimming in the river in case the reptile strikes again.