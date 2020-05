Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse's reach — be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email (the box is located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile).



And/or become a Patron, by clicking here: patreon.com/join/electroverse



The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.



Any way you can, help us spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.

Looking at the forecasts, the Highlands can expect even heavier flurries through Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures dipping below. While southern England will see lows of aroundovernight Monday, with the windchill making it feel 0C (32F) — protect those young shoots.Monday'shas arrived with the news that six global organisations, including king warm-mongers themselves the Met Office, have combined to create a weather model for June through August, 2020 (well they've gotta spend all that funding on something, right, and the world is just screaming-out for).The six forecasters' combined map shows a 1500 mile-wide "cool blob" covering the Atlantic and much of Europe. They've predicted an overall UK summer temperature of 14.7C, which would be the coldest summer since 2015's 13.9C. However, that prediction -as with most-other things coming out of the UK Met Office- is likely on the warm side and something far-closer to 2015's reading is probably on the cards — time will of course tell.Furthermore, the UK experienced a relatively mild month of April this year, and usually after a warm April -such as in 2011 and 2007- the subsequent summer goes on to suffer very low maximum temperatures.But what if it isn't the Sun, the jet streams, and the clouds that are the drivers of Earth's climate, what if it was those pesky CO2 emissions all-along... ha:Theis returning, the lower latitudes are, in line with historically low solar activity cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays , and a meridional jet stream flow NASA has said this upcoming solar cycle (25) will be " the weakest of the past 200 years ," and the agency has correlated previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here Don't fall for bogus warm-mongering political agendas — our future is one of ever-descendinglearn the facts, relocate if need be, and