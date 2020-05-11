People in the Highlands woke up to a blanket of snow, with icy roads and frosted fields.
Traffic on the A9 between Inverness and Aviemore ploughed through the conditions, snow covered cars in Tomintoul, while lambs gambolled in frezzing fields near Tomintoul.
The white stuff also covered the scene near Nethybridge.
Summer dog walk 😂😭 #shetlandweather pic.twitter.com/Ebu9OSAXzW— John Moncrieff (@mostlyotters) May 10, 2020
On Wednesday, temperatures in Inverness reached 21C making it the hottest region in the UK that day.
Today the Highlands were predicted to be as low as -2C. Here's how the region looked today...