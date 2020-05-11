© Peter Jolly/Rex



© Peter Jolly/Rex



© Peter Jolly/Rex



© Peter Jolly/Rex



Parts of Scotland were white this morning as winter made a comeback despite it being May.People in the Highlands woke up to a blanket of snow, with icy roads and frosted fields.Traffic on the A9 between Inverness and Aviemore ploughed through the conditions, snow covered cars in Tomintoul, while lambs gambolled in frezzing fields near Tomintoul.The white stuff also covered the scene near Nethybridge.Here's how the region looked today...The weather today was predicted to see early cloud and outbreaks of rain over southern Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England sinking southwards, with sunshine and a few showers following. Southern UK, meanwhile, saw some bright spells but also isolated showers.