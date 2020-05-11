A Royal Mail delivery lorry on the A9 near Inverness where fresh snow has fallen today
© Peter Jolly/Rex
A Royal Mail delivery lorry on the A9 near Inverness where fresh snow has fallen
Parts of Scotland were white this morning as winter made a comeback despite it being May.

People in the Highlands woke up to a blanket of snow, with icy roads and frosted fields.

Traffic on the A9 between Inverness and Aviemore ploughed through the conditions, snow covered cars in Tomintoul, while lambs gambolled in frezzing fields near Tomintoul.

The white stuff also covered the scene near Nethybridge.



On Wednesday, temperatures in Inverness reached 21C making it the hottest region in the UK that day.

Today the Highlands were predicted to be as low as -2C. Here's how the region looked today...

Houses near Nethy Bridge in the Highlands
© Peter Jolly/Rex
Houses near Nethy Bridge in the Highlands where fresh snow has fallen
Sheep and their lambs near Tomintoul
© Peter Jolly/Rex
Sheep and their lambs near Tomintoul

Snow covered cars in the village of Tomintoul

Snow covered cars in the village of Tomintoul
Houses near Nethy Bridge in the Highlands
© Peter Jolly/Rex
Houses near Nethy Bridge in the Highlands
The weather today was predicted to see early cloud and outbreaks of rain over southern Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England sinking southwards, with sunshine and a few showers following. Southern UK, meanwhile, saw some bright spells but also isolated showers.