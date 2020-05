© Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins



The US is currently "at war" with China, White House official Peter Navarro said,as Washington heats up tensions with Beijing over the pandemic.the Trump adviser told Fox & Friends on Monday. Navarro also said China will owe the US "some form of compensatory damage" following the pandemic.The rhetoric against China from both Republicans and White House officials has become especially accusatory in recent days.Republican officials have meanwhile suggested a probe into investments in American universities from China.Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) has even put forth the idea that students from China learning at universities through student visasas it could lead to China stealing a Covid-19 vaccine.Cotton and Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) have also suggestedover the coronavirus for the "damages they caused."The hardline rhetoric is likely to only continue in the coming weeks, especially from White House officials, as Navarro made clear thatthat was thrown over the weekend by media talking heads and government officials whoWith more than 33 million Americans filing for unemployment since mid-March due to Covid-19-related shutdowns, the White House has been under pressure over the dwindling economy. Pundits and economists have made comparisons to the Great Depression, though"This is not the great depression... this great depression pity party stuff I saw yesterday, this ain't that," Navarro said, adding that the president built a "beautiful" economy once and will do it again following the pandemic.Despite Navarro's words,— over the summer and he also compared the current situation to the Great Depression."To get unemployment rates like the ones that we're about to see... which I think will climb up towards 20 percent by next month, you have to really go back to the Great Depression to see that."