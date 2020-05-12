A Fox Lake woman was found dead on her back deck after what appears to be a vicious attack by at least one of her dogs, police said.An autopsy will confirm the cause of death for Lisa Urso, 52, of 622 Knollwood Road, but the initial investigation indicates that she was attacked by at least one of her three dogs, Fox Lake Police Chief Jimmy Lee said Monday.An autopsy will be scheduled once the results come back on a novel coronavirus test Tuesday morning, Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said. The COVID-19 test is being done to determine what precautions, if any, the Coroner's Office, the local funeral home and family need to take moving forward, he said.Urso was found on her back porch Saturday, Lee said.Urso's home has an Ingleside mailing address, but sits within the municipal boundaries of Fox Lake.Source: Lake County News-Sun