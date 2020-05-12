DOG ATTACK
A Fox Lake woman was found dead on her back deck after what appears to be a vicious attack by at least one of her dogs, police said.

An autopsy will confirm the cause of death for Lisa Urso, 52, of 622 Knollwood Road, but the initial investigation indicates that she was attacked by at least one of her three dogs, Fox Lake Police Chief Jimmy Lee said Monday.

An autopsy will be scheduled once the results come back on a novel coronavirus test Tuesday morning, Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said. The COVID-19 test is being done to determine what precautions, if any, the Coroner's Office, the local funeral home and family need to take moving forward, he said.

Urso was found on her back porch Saturday, Lee said. It appeared she escaped the house after being attacked, but her injuries were extensive.


Urso's home has an Ingleside mailing address, but sits within the municipal boundaries of Fox Lake.

Lee described the scene as "gruesome" and said while all three dogs had blood on them, one is known to have bitten people before.

That dog bit the owner's boyfriend twice in April -- once on April 13 and then again on April 21 -- which resulted in the dog being taken and housed temporarily by Lake County Animal Care and Control, Lee said.

Urso requested her dog back from Animal Control, which turned out to be her "fatal mistake," he said.

"The lady wanted her dog back and it attacked her viciously and killed her," Lee said.

Source: Lake County News-Sun