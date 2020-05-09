Unseasonable weather conditions hit the coastal towns along Lake Superior in northern Michigan on May 8, leaving behind several inches of snow.On May 7, the National Weather Service out of Marquette, Wisconsin, tweeted about the cold forecast: "Colder temperatures are on the doorstep.This video was taken from the NWS Marquette office, showing their forecast come to fruition. The caption with the video said, "Sure doesn't look like May 8."Credit: NWS Marquette via Storyful