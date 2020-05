© Screenshot via YouTube

The number of deaths has begun going down in the state, but Newsom has only doubled down, announcing Monday he was training as many as 20,000 people - "an army and a workforce" - to begin tracking down COVID-19 cases.



Newsom announced that the "army" - his word - will start with a deployment of 3,000 and grow to the 20,000 mark to chase down who, what, where, and with whom COVID positive people have had connections. To what end? Newsom said, "the tracing component requires workforce and to identify individuals who tested positive...to ID their contacts (with privacy) and maybe quarantine individuals to stop the spread of the disease."



He means forcible quarantine.

This is occurring in many, many other states as well and perhaps all the states in our country.

Isolation and Quarantine



The Centers for Disease Control says there is precedent for forcibly removing people and locking them up in quarantine:



Isolation and quarantine help protect the public by preventing exposure to people who have or may have a contagious disease. Isolation separates sick people with a quarantinable communicable disease from people who are not sick.

separates sick people with a quarantinable communicable disease from people who are not sick. Quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick. In addition to serving as medical functions, isolation and quarantine also are "police power" functions, derived from the right of the state to take action affecting individuals for the benefit of society.



Federal Law



The federal government derives its authority for isolation and quarantine from the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution.



Under section 361 of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S. Code § 264), the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services is authorized to take measures to prevent the entry and spread of communicable diseases from foreign countries into the United States and between states.



The authority for carrying out these functions on a daily basis has been delegated to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

