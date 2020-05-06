© Freire/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images



The Vanguard: Images of the alleged murderer of the homeless in Barcelona





"I think it was bad work by Mossos, who don't walk the streets but just respond when crimes are committed. You could say it was good investigative work in the very end when he was finally arrested, but it was certainly too late for the third, fourth and fifth victim - there was too much precious time wasted. For example, they wasted time when they first arrested the wrong homeless man. The local police malfunctioned in their preventive duties. There were too many dead with similar parameters, and no effective answer on patrol duties."

Jason O'Toole