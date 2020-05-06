Society's Child
Large crowd of protesters gathers in front of Mass. State House demanding reopening of economy
Boston Globe
Mon, 04 May 2020 13:40 UTC
Dubbed the "Liberty Rally," the event was planned to take place if Baker didn't reopen nonessential businesses on May 1. Baker's business order, along with his stay-at-home advisory, was initially set to be lifted on May 4 but was extended last week to May 18, as efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus continue. The protest was promoted by Jeffrey Kuhner, a conservative radio host, and on the website for "Super Happy Fun America," which organized the controversial "Straight Pride Parade" in Boston last year.
It was slated to begin at 2 p.m. "to demand that the Governor and his minions let the people get back to work," according to its website.
When asked for comment, Baker's office pointed to his response to a question about the protest Monday. In responding to the question, the governor noted that the decision to close businesses was based on science, and that his administration knew there would be economic, and other, consequences.
"We do believe and buy into the guidance that we've gotten from experts in the field that you need to see downward trends in a number of key indices associated with this virus for some period of time before you can actually reopen, and that's the reason why we created the reopening task force, and it's why we've spent so much time working with our colleagues in the health care community to develop a set of indices that we report on every single day," he said. "And as I said in my remarks, you know, after a really long time of not seeing much positive traction at all with regard to those measures, in the course of the past few days, we've actually started to see some positive downward trends."
As of Monday, Massachusetts had seen 69,087 COVID-19 cases and 4,090 deaths related to the disease.
Photos from the area show the group tightly packed together, appearing to ignore social distancing guidelines of standing 6 feet apart from others.
Video shows the protesters waving American flags and holding signs that read "End Shutdown," among others. Many appeared to be wearing a mask or bandana, but many others had no face covering.
Reader Comments
Maine restaurant owner reopens despite governor's COVID-19 orders, immediately gets health licenses revokedMaine restaurant owner Rick Savage followed through on his vows to reopen for business on Friday, defying a state order that all eateries remain closed until June because of the coronavirus. But...
Vs. mere threat of violence.
Oklahoma city ends face mask rule for customers after threats of violenceAn Oklahoma city walked back an emergency declaration requiring customers to wear face masks inside businesses after threats of violence were hurled at store employees. Officials in Stillwater...
Per TJ: "The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants." Etc.
"Economics is the social science that studies the production, distribution, and consumption of goods and services. Economics focuses on the behavior and interactions of economic agents and how economies work. Wikipedia".
If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie.
It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.” Big lie - Wikipedia
Joseph Goebbels
Just to emphasize the point, How many times have you heard to words, "We're going to follow the science'
Comment: More coverage from RT: