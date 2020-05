© Baltimore Sun/Contributor/Getty Images

© TheBlaze



Suppose you saw your neighbor with 15-20 people at his home in clear violation of your state's lockdown orders? Would you report him or leave him be?What were the numbers? poll from JustTheNews.com conducted by Scott Rasmussen asked adults this question: "Suppose that, in violation of stay-at-home rules, your neighbor had 15-20 people at their home. Would you report them to the police?"The margins by political ideology were consistent, too: very conservative, 24% to 63%; somewhat conservative, 33% to 52%; somewhat liberal, 40% to 35%; and very liberal, 46% to 28%.The poll also showed that younger Americans were far more likely to snitch than older Americans: ages 18-24, 43% to 38%; ages 25-34, 44% to 36%; ages 35-44, 34% to 42%; ages 45-54, 34% to 46%; ages 65+, 28% to 48%.Here's full breakdown from the poll's crosstabs