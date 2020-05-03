lockdown police

Police have arrested a number of anti-lockdown protesters
An activist has been arrested after 5G conspiracy theorists carried out a 'group hug' near the Met Police's headquarters while holding signs with slogans such as 'my body my choice'.

The group were spotted outside New Scotland Yard in Westminster, London, this afternoon, chanting 'hug someone, save lives' in defiance of the government's coronavirus lockdown laws.

Others in the group, including children, were seen holding up signs protesting 5G and vaccines.


Comment: Note the Daily Mail's spin throughout this report: the primary reason for the protest was against the draconian lockdown, some were advocating pro-choice vaccination, and some were also speaking out against 5G.


Meanwhile, video has also emerged of one protester, dressed in a florescent jacket, being arrested as he repeatedly shouts phrases like 'I do not consent' and 'police brutality'.

protest lockdown

The group held up signs which included slogans protesting a number of their concerns, including 5G internet and vaccines
The man is later cuffed by officers after dragging himself to the floor before six officers carry him by his arms and legs into the back of a police van.

Around 20 people appeared to be in the crowd, breaching the government's 'no gathering' rules.

The group, which included young children, held up signs which included the slogans 'my body, my choice', 'we do not consent' and 'no more lockdown'.
protest uk
Other signs targeted 5G internet, which has been the subject of conspiracy theories, including that it helps spread coronavirus and can cause cancer.

Such stories have previously been debunked by experts, who say 5G phones are completely safe to use.


Comment: There is actually a wealth of official data on the dangers of 5G: Objective:Health #15 - The Dangers of 5G & WiFi - With Scott Ogrin of Scottie's Tech.Info


Chancellor Michael Gove last month described such theories as 'dangerous nonsense'.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: 'Police are aware of a small number of protesters that gathered near New Scotland Yard at 11.30am on Saturday.
protest uk

Children in the group also held up signs, including one which claimed 5G radiation is a 'killer causing Covid-19 symptoms'.
'Officers attended and engaged with the protesters and encouraged them to go home. The group subsequently dispersed.


Comment: Because otherwise they were arrested.


'One man was arrested for failing to comply with the direction of a police constable and assault on police. He has been taken into custody.'


Comment: Video below shows that the protester did not assault police.



The lockdown laws were put in place in March following the outbreak of coronavirus.

So far, 27,880 people have died from Covid-19, while there have been more than 177,000 confirmed cases.

Despite today's protest, a poll last month found that the vast majority of Britons back the lockdown rules being used to tackle the virus.

A YouGov poll of more than 2,000 Britons last month found 48 per cent of the country backs the Government's lockdown measures.


Comment: And 52% do not support the lockdown?


A staggering 92 per cent said they agreed with the statement: 'I will probably follow the advice of the Government even if I don't agree with it or find it pointless.'

Another YouGov survey found 44 per cent are in favour of extending social distancing measures beyond April 19.