The group were spotted outside New Scotland Yard in Westminster, London, this afternoon, chanting 'hug someone, save lives' in defiance of the government's coronavirus lockdown laws.
Others in the group, including children, were seen holding up signs protesting 5G and vaccines.
Comment: Note the Daily Mail's spin throughout this report: the primary reason for the protest was against the draconian lockdown, some were advocating pro-choice vaccination, and some were also speaking out against 5G.
Meanwhile, video has also emerged of one protester, dressed in a florescent jacket, being arrested as he repeatedly shouts phrases like 'I do not consent' and 'police brutality'.
Around 20 people appeared to be in the crowd, breaching the government's 'no gathering' rules.
The group, which included young children, held up signs which included the slogans 'my body, my choice', 'we do not consent' and 'no more lockdown'.
Such stories have previously been debunked by experts, who say 5G phones are completely safe to use.
Comment: There is actually a wealth of official data on the dangers of 5G: Objective:Health #15 - The Dangers of 5G & WiFi - With Scott Ogrin of Scottie's Tech.Info
Chancellor Michael Gove last month described such theories as 'dangerous nonsense'.
A spokesperson for the Met Police said: 'Police are aware of a small number of protesters that gathered near New Scotland Yard at 11.30am on Saturday.
Comment: Because otherwise they were arrested.
'One man was arrested for failing to comply with the direction of a police constable and assault on police. He has been taken into custody.'
Comment: Video below shows that the protester did not assault police.
The lockdown laws were put in place in March following the outbreak of coronavirus.
So far, 27,880 people have died from Covid-19, while there have been more than 177,000 confirmed cases.
Despite today's protest, a poll last month found that the vast majority of Britons back the lockdown rules being used to tackle the virus.
A YouGov poll of more than 2,000 Britons last month found 48 per cent of the country backs the Government's lockdown measures.
Comment: And 52% do not support the lockdown?
A staggering 92 per cent said they agreed with the statement: 'I will probably follow the advice of the Government even if I don't agree with it or find it pointless.'
Another YouGov survey found 44 per cent are in favour of extending social distancing measures beyond April 19.
Comment: And 64% are not in favour of extending the lockdown? One could infer from those statistics that a significant proportion are against the lockdown.
Biased reporting like this Daily Mail article is to be expected because UK newspapers are now admittedly on the government payroll: UK gov to PAY newspapers £35 million as part of 'coronavirus communications campaign'
