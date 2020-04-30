With the announcement from Boris Johnson that the Coronavirus Lockdown is now extended you have to wonder how much longer the imposed strict restrictions on travel and work in the UK will stop the spread of coronavirus. These restrictions have caused confusion as some police forces have fined people for various reasons even though it's not a crime to go outdoors.The stay-at-home lockdown laws seem draconian and after it is lifted we will face higher taxes and a broken economy. Is the lockdown really worth risking mental health, domestic violence, and other problems created out of keeping people as prisoners in their own homes in a police state fashion?Peter Hitchens discusses his views about what will happen after the coronavirus lock down is lifted, the damage to our economy, and our future once this madness calms down.