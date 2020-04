© Victoria Druetta



The hailstone is so massive it even stunned meteorologists."It's incredible," said meteorologist Matthew Kumjian from Penn State University in the US. "This is the extreme upper end of what you'd expect from hail."However, as its dimensions were only gleaned from video evidence (below, 11 seconds in), and not direct measurements, they can't conclusively say it's the largest to be recorded.Another hailstone from the same storm, recorded by local Victoria Druetta,, after she saw chunks of it smash off during the impact of its landing.Such horrific hailstones require special conditions - massive storms with powerful updrafts to keep them aloft long enough to pack on that weight. They start as raindrops sucked above freezing altitudes in a storm, and as they're tossed about up there, layers of supercool liquid water freeze onto them - the twists and turns moulding their lumpy lobed structures. Such updrafts and windfields that twist and strengthen with height are promoted by warm and humid conditions, and radar information from this recent study showed this large hail fell close to where the main updraft occurred.The examined hail also showed substantial wet growth, which occurs in the lower part of hail growth zones within the storms, suggesting the updraft there must be particularly strong for these giants to obtain their size.As fascinating as this may be from a safe distance, hail of course is also extraordinarily dangerous , and more so the larger it gets."Hail can cause significant damage to property and agriculture, as well as injuries or even deaths," the researchers wrote in their paper. "Anything larger than about a quarter in size can start putting dents into your car," Kumjian said. We'd like to help mitigate the impacts on life and property, to help anticipate these kinds of events."(Read more here This research has been published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society.