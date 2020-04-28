"What we're seeing is there will be a new normal that will involve thermal screening as a frontline tool," Chris Bainter, director of global business development at FLIR Systems, told CBS News' Jericka Duncan. FLIR has been producing thermal imaging cameras since the SARS epidemic in 2003, when it gained widespread use in Asia.
Since the outbreak, companies like Flexible Systems, Thermal Guardian, CrowdRx and many more have begun manufacturing the cameras for use in airports, healthcare centers and even apartment buildings in New York, where the pandemic has hit particularly hard.
A store in Georgia, City Farmer's Market, has already set up thermal imaging cameras to scan customers as they enter the store.
If a customer's temperature is above 100.4 degrees, they are given a flyer that asks them to leave to protect others, and offers that the store does their shopping for them.
Comment: There are reasons a person could have a fever that are unrelated to virus symptoms. Are they to be asked to leave as well?
"The key is that application is not about an absolute temperature measurement. It's more about detecting those individuals with elevated body temperature higher than the last 10 people that had been screened," Bainter explained.
Bainter, who predicted the camera could play "a critical role" in reopening the economy, dismissed any privacy concerns or worries that this specific technology could be a gateway to "surveillance culture."
"If you've seen a thermal image... you can't really detect exactly who that individual is," he said. "We aren't really focused on collecting data of any sort, it's more about as a screening tool."
However, he cautioned the screening tool "doesn't detect coronavirus," and called for further precautions to be taken before businesses could be deemed safe.
"Thermal solutions for elevated body temperature are only one part of what needs to be a comprehensive environment health and safety program for these businesses," Bainter said.
Bet hey, its all good, more surveillance and draconian bullshit, please...