Syrian missile defenses responded to an attack by Israeli warplanes, intercepting several missiles over Damascus launched from Lebanese airspace, Syria's SANA news agency reported.A video has emerged online purportedly showing the Syrian missile shield being activated to shoot down missiles, reportedly fired by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from Lebanese airspace.There have been unconfirmed reports that at least three military sites outside DamascusBlasts were also reportedly heard in the vicinity of the Damascus airport, although it's unclear if the airport itself was targeted.The attack, Islam's holy month of fasting, which began at sundown on April 23.Israel routinely bombs Syrian territory on the pretext of targeting Iranian positions, with Damascus condemning the incursions as blatant violations of its territorial integrity.The IDF does not typically comment on its extraterritorial bombing raids.While Tel Aviv rarely acknowledges its airstrikes, last year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjaminto prevent Tehran from gaining a foothold in the war-ravaged country, although Iranian military advisers are there at the invitation of Damascus.