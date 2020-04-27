syria
Syrian missile defenses responded to an attack by Israeli warplanes, intercepting several missiles over Damascus launched from Lebanese airspace, Syria's SANA news agency reported.

A video has emerged online purportedly showing the Syrian missile shield being activated to shoot down missiles, reportedly fired by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from Lebanese airspace.

There have been unconfirmed reports that at least three military sites outside Damascus came under fire as result of the attack, which took place early Monday morning local time.

"Numerous explosions" were reported to have rocked the city, and it's so far unclear if any damage has been inflicted.


Blasts were also reportedly heard in the vicinity of the Damascus airport, although it's unclear if the airport itself was targeted.

The attack comes as the Muslim world celebrates the first days of Ramadan, Islam's holy month of fasting, which began at sundown on April 23.

Israel routinely bombs Syrian territory on the pretext of targeting Iranian positions, with Damascus condemning the incursions as blatant violations of its territorial integrity.

The IDF does not typically comment on its extraterritorial bombing raids.

While Tel Aviv rarely acknowledges its airstrikes, last year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bragged about the Jewish state carrying out "hundreds" of operations in Syria to prevent Tehran from gaining a foothold in the war-ravaged country, although Iranian military advisers are there at the invitation of Damascus.