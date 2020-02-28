In fact, despite over 400 Israeli attacks on Syria since the beginning of the war in 2011, the Syrian army has now liberated most of Syria, with the exception of the north, occupied by Turkish and US forces. The Syrian army has moved north, knocking at the gates of Idlib for a month. Israeli attacks have not undermined a Syrian army that has shown its competence in fierce battles at Ghouta (east of Damascus), in Deir-ezzour (north-east) and in the north, clearing a large security perimeter around Aleppo.
IDF doctrine consists of specialisation and study of military affairs but does not rely on battlefield experience. Iran and its allies heavily rely on experience, education, training and creatively renewing their military doctrine.
In battle after battle, the Syrian army has demonstrated successful combat experience, obvious superiority in the battlefield, intense firepower clearing the road for the infantry prior to any attack, efficient military planning, use of advanced military equipment and skilful coordination with its partners and the Russian army. The Syrian army and its allies have defeated ISIS in most parts of Syria. Only in the north-east did US forces play a role in defeating ISIS; the US did not allow Damascus's forces to cross the Euphrates river.
The Syrian army also defeated al-Qaeda, its many highly trained, well-equipped and ideologically motivated foreign fighters, and all the other jihadist groups fighting under different names, mixed with local Syrians (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Ansar al-Sharia, Ahrar al-Sham et al.). The US forces did not engage in any battle against al-Qaeda and the other jihadist groups in Syria but limited itself to targeted assassinations via drones. It was left to the Syrian army and its allies to eliminate al-Qaeda and its jihadist allies in Syria.
Israel has never fought protracted wars, while Syria, Iran and Hezbollah have lived years of war and confronted all kinds of enemies using diverse tactics. Syria, Iran and its allies have fought in the mountains, open spaces, urban warfare, special operations behind enemy lines- and confronted more than one enemy at the time. This experience is invaluable and unmatched
Iran brought to Syria ballistic and cruise missiles along with the adequate technology to manufacture them locally. Israel believes it has destroyed many of these precision missiles, as is likely. But Israel did not manage to deprive Syria of all its precision missiles, it has destroyed only replaceable missiles and armed drones.
Major General (ret.) Amos Yaldin, director of INSS, has stated in his yearly assessment that the probability of war is increasing. But the "Axis of the Resistance" believes war is highly unlikely because all parties are well armed and can damage each other significantly. The Israel domestic front is fragile and not accustomed to massive bombing from ballistic missiles with over 700 kg of explosive, and cruise missiles hitting multiple selective targets with precision. Although precision missiles reduce civilian casualties when fired against military targets, they can be launched against highly sensitive objectives if necessary. Israel no longer has the exclusivity of damaging neighbouring countries. For the moment, Israel is taking advantage of Syria's concentration of its military effort on jihadists to bomb Syria without suffering significant retaliation. When the time comes and the Syrian north is liberated, Syrian retaliation will be forthcoming.
The Russian presence in the Levant will very likely stop any possibility of the conflict becoming a major war in the region. President Putin is not President Dimitry Medvedev, who in 2011 gave NATO a free hand to destroy Libya. Israel and Russia enjoy good ties, but Russia will not allow an Israeli-Syrian war to spoil its plans to impose stability in the region.
Already Russia has suffered from Israeli attacks and blamed Tel Aviv for downing its Ilyushin IL-20 with 15 officers onboard in September 2018. In response, Russia supplied Syria with S-300 missiles. Moreover, recent reports indicate that Russian Su-35s have pursued Israeli aircraft and forced them to leave Syrian airspace.
An agreement was reached between Israel and Russia whereby no Israeli jet would violate Syrian airspace, at the risk of being downed. Russia is in control of the entire air space over Syria with the exception of the east of the Euphrates river. This is why Israel violated Iraqi airspace when it bombed targets (Althiyas Military airbase, also known as T4) east of Homs under cover of the US military bases in Iraq and the occupied north-east of Syria. Otherwise, it bombs targets in Syria when flying above the occupied Golan Heights or Lebanon. Moreover, Russia demands that Israel inform it in advance of any attack so as to avoid being caught in the crossfire, warn its partners in Syria to avert severe casualties, and remove sensitive weapons from their caches.
Iran is continuously arming Syria and its allies in the Levant. Israel is mindful of this and can do very little to stop it. Israel is also aware that its attacks over Syria will come to an end when Syria liberates its territory. It is to Israel's advantage to cease its electoral show and bomb non-strategic targets. The Iranian presence in Syria is a fact that neither the US, Russia or Israel can alter. Syria needs a country like Iran to stand against the US hegemony and defend the country when necessary. Iran has expressed its deep relationship with Syria over the nine years of war and showed its readiness to stand up to the US when needed, as in the attack on the US military base in Ayn al-Assad. The time will come when Israel will no longer be able to use its air, sea and infantry forces freely against Syria. Precision missiles have changed the balance of power and are imposing radically new rules of engagement.
Proofread by: Maurice Brasher and C.G.B.
Elijah J. Magnier: @ejmalrai
And the real answer is: as long as Russia permits it to.
Syria has zero ability to defend itself against Israeli air strikes without Russia's supplying and maintaining Syria's air defense systems, as unlike Iran which has developed its own, in-house air defense systems (as flawed as those are, given the US and Israel's extremely developed EW capabilities; e.g., the shoot down of Iran's own jet liner recently), Syria is, in essence, Russia's bitch in this circumstance (sadly), and must do what Russia commands if it wants to keep the Russkies happy and protecting the Syrians as much as they do. And of course I'm well aware of Russia's need to keep at least major areas of Syria intact and free of terrorism, to protect its own interests in Tartus, etc., where they have bases on long lease agreements, and to prevent the total destruction of the Shia crescent, so critical to stemming the flow of US terrorists (ISIS, A-Qaeda, et. al) through Russia's soft underbelly of 'Stan' countries on its southern borders.
But what troubles me in all of this is not the Russian military leadership (Shoigu, Gerasimov, etc.), but Putin and his multiple previous idiotic "Dunkirk" decisions when the Russkies and Syria had the terrorists ready for extermination, and Putin pulled back, ordered a cease-fire, and let the terrorists regroup, rearm, and re-strengthen their forces, which has ultimately lead to the Mexican stand-off we see today, with Syria losing much of its oil reserves to the USA and others, as well as the current situation in Idlib. And this happened multiple times, as any student of the conflict will remember. Such students will also recall that at each such pull back, the Russian generals were privately furious and wondered aloud about the reasons for such military stupidity, especially when appeasing the Western powers that started the whole thing was not just a pipe dream, but again, idiotic in nature.
In short, why does Putin keep kissing the ass of Israel and the West? Why did he allow Syria to be partitioned when he had the chance to rid the area of the terrorists once and for all, and secure Syria, despite Israeli desires to the contrary?
I suggest an incident from 2006 may hold a clue, and that we may have simply another "Epstein" job that Mossad and others are so good at arranging. Read this article about the incident with Putin and that young male child, Nikita Konkin (see here: [Link] ) and decide for yourself.
But to my mind, any world 'leader' who simply cannot control himself publicly and feels compelled to forcibly lift a child's t-shirt and smooch the kid's belly, right in front of countless on-lookers and the international press, in Russia's most famous public square, and then declare, again very publicly, that he, "I wanted to stroke him like a kitten" possibly reveals a great deal about why Putin seems to frequently kiss another offensive body part publicly, that is, Israel's obnoxious, murderous butt..........