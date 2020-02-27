© REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov

Russia more than doubled crude oil supplies to the United States and Britain in 2019, data from the Federal Customs Service (FCS) has revealed.According to the data cited by business news outlet RBC,. At the end of 2019, crude oil exports from Russia amounted to almost $2.2 billion, 2.4 times more than in 2018. In physical terms, the volume of oil exports from Russia to the US surged from 1.8 million to 4.7 million tons.Deliveries of Russian crude to the United Kingdom have more than doubled, both in value terms (from $493 million to $1.2 billion) and in physical terms (from 0.98 million tons to 2.4 million tons).Polishchuk noted that sanctions against Venezuela were one of the reasons that the United States began to search for additional volumes of oil, "and Russian oil turned out to be more attractive" under those conditions.The total volume of Russian crude oil exports, according to the FCS, amounted to $121 billion in 2019. The largest buyers were China, the Netherlands and Germany.The United States accounted for 1.8 percent of Russian oil sales last year, the United Kingdom for 0.9 percent, and Turkey for three percent.