"This is the same Congresswoman who just last week was celebrating the devastation of the oil and gas industry and the hundreds of thousands of jobs that are tied to that because she hoped it would provide momentum for her Green New Deal.
"This is also a person who may want to go back to her roots and remember that most Americans, unlike those in Congress have to show up in order to get paid and that they don't have the luxury of not doing their job and still being able to provide for her family like she does as a member of Congress.
"There are people that are really hurting. The President is looking for ways to protect, to help them. She might want to join in that effort instead of putting people down who are struggling and trying to figure out how best to help their families and provide that food. She might wanna go back and remember that when she was a bartender and not a member of Congress, she didn't have that luxury."
Ocasio-Cortez made the statement Wednesday during an interview with VICE TV's political talk show Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas.
"When we talk about this idea of reopening society, you know only in America does the President, when the President tweets about 'liberation' does he mean go back to work. When we have this discussion about going back or reopening, I think a lot of people should just say no, we're not going back to that, we're not going back to working 70-hour weeks just so that we could put food on the table and not even feel any sort of semblance of security in our lives."In the last week, 4.4 million people have applied for unemployment insurance bringing the total coronavirus unemployment claims to more than 26 million.